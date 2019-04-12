European Union elections: Here’s where Isle of Wight parties stand

The new 31st October deadline for Brexit comes with the condition that the UK take part in the 23rd May European MEP elections (or leave by 1st June).

As reported last month, at least one party has already prepared for the eventuality of an EU MEP election and started their selections for candidates.

At the time OnTheWight contacted the Isle of Wight branches of the Conservative Party, Green Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and UKIP. Below are their responses.

Island Conservatives

David Pugh said on behalf of the Island Conservatives,

“Any preparations would take place at a national and regional level.”

Island Greens

Green Party Parliamentary candidate for the Isle of Wight, Vix Lowthion, was shortlisted as an MEP candidate in March and the results should be announced fairly soon. 22 shortlisted candidates have been battling it out for ten places.

Island Labour

Julian Critchley, Island Labour’s spokesperson, told OnTheWight,

“The NEC have agreed the process for selecting Labour candidates for the Euro elections. They’d been working on the basis that this wouldn’t be necessary due to Brexit, but obviously things have changed, so selections will now go ahead.”

IW LibDems

Nick Stuart from the IW Liberal Democrats told OnTheWight he was looking into the process and would get back to us.

UKIP IW

Daryll Pitcher from UKIP Isle of Wight said,