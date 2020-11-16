First video footage of the new Island Line trains emerges: Watch

Catch a look at one of the new Island Line trains in motion in this short video by Mark Hopwood of South Western Railways

New Island Line train being tested - Nov 2020

The introduction of the new Island Line trains is drawing closer, with video footage released last week showing one of the new trains being tested on the track in Worcestershire (see below).

The Vivarail former Underground D-Stock – known as ‘Class 484 trains’ – will sport modern spacious interiors, free on-board Wi-Fi, at-seat charging points as well as dedicated wheelchair spaces (see photos).

Footage of new train
Mark Hopwood, Interim Managing Director at South Western Railways, posted this short video below of one of the new Island Line Trains.

He said,

“Meanwhile in deepest Worcestershire we are using fork lift truck batteries as an innovative way to test our new Isle of Wight Island Line trains. Great to see and hope to have them on the Island soon …. “

Service suspended during tack work
A reminder that to prepare the track for the new trains, there’ll be no service on Island Line between 4th January until 31 March 2021, whilst work is carried out.

Image: © Mark Hopwood

Monday, 16th November, 2020 12:13pm

By

Colin

Great video! Good to see this project coming together with some genuine tangible investment in the Island’s infrastucture.

Vote Up80Vote Down
16, November 2020 12:53 pm
uosf9

Nice looking units,then they were’nt bad to start with.
Lets hope they have a boat to connect with when they get to the Pierhead.

Vote Up20Vote Down
16, November 2020 2:28 pm
railwayphil

Why does it need a JCB battery? Because when the firsts one is delivered to the siding at Sandown, it will power itself onto the ‘main line’ from where it can use the 3rd rail. Not that I’ve been ever so slightly involved here………

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
16, November 2020 1:46 pm

