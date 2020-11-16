First video footage of the new Island Line trains emerges: Watch

The introduction of the new Island Line trains is drawing closer, with video footage released last week showing one of the new trains being tested on the track in Worcestershire (see below).

The Vivarail former Underground D-Stock – known as ‘Class 484 trains’ – will sport modern spacious interiors, free on-board Wi-Fi, at-seat charging points as well as dedicated wheelchair spaces (see photos).

Footage of new train

Mark Hopwood, Interim Managing Director at South Western Railways, posted this short video below of one of the new Island Line Trains.

He said,

“Meanwhile in deepest Worcestershire we are using fork lift truck batteries as an innovative way to test our new Isle of Wight Island Line trains. Great to see and hope to have them on the Island soon …. “

Service suspended during tack work

A reminder that to prepare the track for the new trains, there’ll be no service on Island Line between 4th January until 31 March 2021, whilst work is carried out.

Image: © Mark Hopwood