Floating Bridge could be in service by December say Harbour Commission

Cowes Harbour Commission issued a notice on their Website on Wednesday afternoon suggesting the Cowes Floating Bridge could be back in operation by as early as December.

The service came to a halt at the beginning of September, following an embarrassing catalogue of failures since the new floating bridge went onto service in May (two months later than planned).

As the council revealed earlier this month findings from the internal review won’t be made public until January 2018.

Modifications to be tested

However, Cowes Harbour Commission say

“Alongside the review, major efforts are ongoing into bringing the Floating Bridge back into service as soon as possible. “Plans are in place to test modifications to the check chain systems aimed at improving their efficiency on the spring ebb tides with the ultimate aim to improve clearances over the main drive chains in these spring tide circumstances that is currently the main chain clearance issue. “These IWC trials, which will be assisted by Cowes Harbour Commission, are due to take place in early December and if successful, could see the Floating Bridge back in service in December.”

The return of the service will be welcome news for all those who have been impacted by the delays getting the new bridge into service and running properly over the last 11 months.

However, questions have been raised in the community as to whether testing during December will give an accurate reflection of the best condition for chain clearance, etc.

IWC Leader at Cowes Town Council

Cllr Neil Oliver of Cowes Town council advises that Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, will be attending their next meeting (Thursday 14th December at Northwood House, Cowes) to answer questions about the Floating Bridge.

He invites those interested to attend and join the discussion.

