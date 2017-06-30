Floating Bridge: Low-tide timetable continues into July

The council share this latest news. Ed

While Cowes floating bridge number 6 undergoes a further few days of low tide testing, following a number of changes to its operation over the past three weeks, the low-tide timetable will continue until 7 July 2017.

The tension of the chains has been adjusted and a further survey of clearance over the chains has also taken place. Further chain adjustments and surveys are scheduled for Monday 10 July, with the aim of increasing depths over the chains throughout all tidal cycles whilst maintaining a normal ferry service.

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said:

“Over the next week, further testing will take place while the service is out of operation at low tide; so people will see the floating bridge moving during this time while the foot passenger launch remains in operation. “This testing will check that the changes we have made have made the anticipated difference required to enable the floating bridge to continue to operate at low tide without touching the bottom of the river Medina.”

Pedestrian safety

Further investigation around the pedestrian access route and longer term traffic management at East Cowes is underway. In the meantime, temporary railings have been put in place alongside the new pedestrian shelter.

Charges to use the floating bridge will return from 3 July 2017.

