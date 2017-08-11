Go Mexicana with mariachis Vote Pedro at Cow Co’s Sunset Fiesta

Summer Shindigs have returned to The Cow Co. Restaurant at Tapnell Farm. Big summer parties every Thursday evening of the holidays, with a different theme of family friendly entertainment each week.

For the next instalment, there’s no time for a siesta as the Sunset Fiesta Summer Shindig kicks off from 5pm on 17th August.

Marching mariachis

Gather all your amigos and join us for a mojito (or two) to watch the sun go down and revel in toe-tapping live music from our unforgettable and authentic mariachi band, Vote Pedro.

Visit the vintage amusements and show off just how macho you can be at the coconut shy and shooting range.

Merry Mexicana

Have a go on the Rodeo Bull and a bounce on our outdoor inflatables. There’ll be pinatas, sombreros, Mexican moustaches and even free ponchos, just in case the weather doesn’t hold out.

But don’t worry, the party will move inside The Cow Co in case of bad weather. Please note the rodeo bull and some other rides have a charge.

Cocktails and Mocktails

Pay a visit to the pop up bar, there’ll be cocktails, buckets of beer and even Mexican Mocktails for the kids.

The Cow Co will be serving take-out style food and there’ll be lots more family friendly entertainment everyone, whatever their age can enjoy including a face painter and giant garden games.

Where and when

Tapnell Farm’s Summer Shindigs begin at 5pm each week. There is free entry and plenty of free parking.

Summer Shindigs take place every Thursday until 31st August. Each week has a different theme, entertainment and activities. From 5pm to 9pm each week.

To find out more and to book your table visit The Cow Co Website.

Our thanks to Cow Co for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.