New lease of life for church hall thanks to volunteers from Island Roads

Staff from Island Roads have given a church hall a new lease of life as part of their community volunteering scheme.

St John’s Church is a thriving hub in the heart of Wroxall and home to an endless list of community events including coffee mornings, games nights, music events, presentations and the local toddler and WI groups.

The Island Roads team re-painted the walls and cupboards and gave the room the finishing touch with a coat of gloss over the doors and skirting boards.

Manager: “Thrilled with the result”

Patrick Murray, the hall manager, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled with the result. The fresh lick of paint has made the room feel bigger and brighter which is of course much nicer for our hirers. “The team at Island Roads showed fantastic community spirit and I’d like to thank them again on behalf of my colleagues and villagers.”

Get in touch

Island Roads is committed to working closely with the community and encourages its staff to take up to two days paid leave per year to work with charities and local causes.

If you have a project you think would benefit from the help of our volunteers, then please contact Nicola Rogers at nicola.rogers@islandroads.com

Article by Gavin Foster on behalf of Island Roads. Ed



Image: (L-R) Nicola Rogers (Island Roads), Pat Green (Facilities Manager, St John’s Church), Mike Clark (Island Roads), Ian Hodson (Island Roads), IW Councillor Rodney Downer and Pat Murray (St John’s Church Hall Manager)