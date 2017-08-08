Grants available to conserve Isle of Wight First World War heritage

Bob Seely says there’s a wealth of local stories waiting to be explored about life following the war. Find out more about an HLF grant to conserve local First World War heritage.

War-Horse-Brough-Scott

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is urging community groups and others in the constituency to apply for a grant to explore and conserve local First World War heritage.

The fund is encouraging people to apply for grants between £3,000 and £10,000 to undertake local projects exploring the impact and legacy of the First World War beyond 1918 for its First World War: then and now, initiative.

A wealth of local stories
Topics can be broad in range from looking at the role the war played in bringing about universal suffrage, the introduction of daylight saving or the mechanisation of agriculture.

Bob said,

“There is a wealth of local stories waiting to be explored about life following the war that really should be told as we reach the 100th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

“The Isle of Wight has an incredibly rich history and the Island we live on today was shaped by the First World War, so I strongly encourage local people to make use of the money available from Heritage Lottery Fund to explore its legacy further.

“If anyone has an idea for their own project I would urge them to get in touch.”

The money is available through HLF’s community grants programme.

£21,079,430 million of National Lottery money has been invested in Isle of Wight’s heritage projects since 1994.

Image: © Brough Scott General Jack Seely

.

