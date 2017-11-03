Great workmanship shown after blunder with Victorian pillar

When we see something done well, we like to make a point of celebrating it.

During the recent resurfacing of Dudley Road, Ventnor, an Island Roads‘ vehicle accidentally hit one of the Victorian pillars at the junction of the road with Alexandra Gardens.

Great workmanship

As we walk past this junction daily, we spotted the fallen pillar the next day but before we’d even had a chance to write to Island Roads to find out what’d happened, the rebuild had started.

Not only was it rebuilt very swiftly, but it looked skillfully done too.

The entire pillar was taken down and, as well as all the bricks being cleaned before being reused, a new cement cap was created on top of the pillar, leaving it looking in better condition that the one that remains standing.

Click on image to see larger version







All costs covered by Island Roads

A spokesperson for Island Roads said,

“During the recent road improvement work in Dudley Road, Ventnor – one of our vehicles accidentally damaged a pillar at the entrance to Alexandra Gardens where it meets the junction with Dudley Road. “As a result, the pillar was completely taken down and the brickwork cleaned and rebuilt to restore the pillar. All costs for this work were met by Island Roads.”

Faster than Island Waste

A Victorian pillar hit by Island Waste a few years ago at the former Frank James Hospital took three years to be repaired.

