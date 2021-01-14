Here’s what happens with the No. 3 during major road closure

Commencing Monday 18th January, SGN are carrying out safety-critical work to upgrade the gas network in St John’s Road in Wroxall, Ventnor.

This closure is expected to be in place for approximately ten weeks.

St John’s Road will be closed for the whole duration, along with Redhill Lane at its junction with Appuldurcombe Road.

Diversions

During this time route 3 will divert from Godshill via Whitwell to Ventnor, and customers wishing to travel to Wroxall should change at Albert Street in Ventnor connecting with a shuttle bus which will follow the standard 3 route to terminate in Wroxall at the junction of Station Road & St Martins Road.

Customers in Upper Ventnor can use route 3 to/from Ocean View Road, a short walk away, or use the shuttle bus to go into Ventnor for onward travel.

No bus stops here

The following bus stops will not be served on any journeys:

Appuldurcombe

St Johns Road

Donkey Sanctuary

Customers using route 3 from stops between Whiteley Bank and Godshill Griffin should use route 2 instead.

Customers using route 3 from Godshill School should use either route 2 from Godshill School or route 3 from Jubilee Close stops in West Street.

Click here for the route 3 timetable

Click here for the Shuttle bus timetable between Ventnor and Wroxall

School buses

Students travelling to the Island Free School from Ryde, Brading, Sandown, Lake & Shanklin should use school bus 72. Students from Newport should use route 3 to/from Ocean View Road, a short walk away.

For more information about the process of the works and for frequently asked questions visit the Webite.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Image: curns under CC BY 2.0