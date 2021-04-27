Islanders share their ‘Covid stories’ with Vectis Radio

Islanders have been sharing their experiences of the past year and talking about their hopes for the future.

The Isle of Wight Council invited residents to share their stories of life in lockdown which could be recorded and uploaded as podcasts to the Keep the Island Safe Website.

The authority joined forces with local community radio station, Vectis Radio, to make the short recordings which are available to download now, with more due to be added over the coming weeks.

Mac: We’ve all been affected in some way

Vectis presenter, Ian Mac, said,

“Over the past year, the way we live our lives has been impacted in ways we could have never imagined. “We have been living through the days, seeing history unfold and we’ve all been affected in some way. “We were keen to capture what this unprecedented time has meant to local people, so we can reflect on it for years to come.”

Local businessman Steve Young, of Toymaster Ryde and Shanklin, Rev Sue Theobald (pictured above), priest in charge of St John’s and Holy Trinity, Ryde, and James Westmore (pictured above), an adult learner at Vectis Radio, were among the first to be interviewed.

To listen to their stories, visit the Website

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed