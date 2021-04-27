Isle of Wight hike for mental health this weekend

WalkieTalkies are launching the first Isle of Wight Hike for Mental Health, welcoming all to embrace the challenge of a 13km beautiful, bracing, breathtaking hike.
On Saturday 1st May, meeting at Freshwater Bay car park at 9am.
This Southampton-based charity are offering organised hikes for all who support Mental Health or could benefit from Mental Health support.
Help another hiker
A £5 contribution to secure your space will go towards growing WalkieTalkies with an option to donate an additional £5 pay-it-forward to help another awesome hiker.
Message Melanie Stanton via Facebook or see the event page for more information.
Tuesday, 27th April, 2021 9:53am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ool
Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, What's On
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓