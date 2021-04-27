Isle of Wight hike for mental health this weekend

Embrace the challenge of a 13km, beautiful, bracing, breathtaking hike on the Isle of Wight this Saturday

Looking from Tennyson Down to Compton

WalkieTalkies are launching the first Isle of Wight Hike for Mental Health, welcoming all to embrace the challenge of a 13km beautiful, bracing, breathtaking hike.

On Saturday 1st May, meeting at Freshwater Bay car park at 9am.

This Southampton-based charity are offering organised hikes for all who support Mental Health or could benefit from Mental Health support.

Help another hiker
A £5 contribution to secure your space will go towards growing WalkieTalkies with an option to donate an additional £5 pay-it-forward to help another awesome hiker.

Message Melanie Stanton via Facebook or see the event page for more information.

