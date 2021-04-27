Isle of Wight hike for mental health this weekend

WalkieTalkies are launching the first Isle of Wight Hike for Mental Health, welcoming all to embrace the challenge of a 13km beautiful, bracing, breathtaking hike.

On Saturday 1st May, meeting at Freshwater Bay car park at 9am.

This Southampton-based charity are offering organised hikes for all who support Mental Health or could benefit from Mental Health support.

Help another hiker

A £5 contribution to secure your space will go towards growing WalkieTalkies with an option to donate an additional £5 pay-it-forward to help another awesome hiker.

Message Melanie Stanton via Facebook or see the event page for more information.