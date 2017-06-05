Isle of Wight Co-op stores raise £37,922 for local Island charities

Nick shares this latest news from the Co-operative. Ed
Stores in Newport, Ryde, Ventnor, East Cowes, Shanklin and Sandown have raised money for charities over the past six months through their new membership card scheme, which donates 1% to local chosen charities for every Co-op own brand product bought by members. By buying these products Co-op members also earn 5% on Co-op own brand products.
The charities that benefited:
- Ventnor Co-op: St Catherine’s School, Donkey Sanctuary, Ventnor Heritage Centre
- Shanklin Co-op: Daisy Chains IW, John’s Club & Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat
- Ryde Co-op: Caring Cancer Trust, Aspire Ryde & Ryde Inshore Rescue
- Newport Co-op: Carers Society, Samaritans, Deaf Children’s Society
- East Cowes Co-op: East Cowes Scouts
- Sandown Co-op: Sea Scouts, Historical Society, Ability Dogs For Young People
Celebratory presentations
Island stores joined with stores across the country to hold celebratory presentations on 19th April with their chosen charities.
The Group Co-op stores have now chosen new charities to be support by their membership card scheme for the next sixth months.
Nigel Wicks, Co-op Area Manager, said,
“It makes me feel very proud to be working for the Coop and as an IOW resident it’s great to see such a large amount being given to local IOW Charities.
“Over the past few weeks this is part of the £9,000,000 that the Coop have given back to their local communities up and down the country. A huge thanks to all of our customers.”
