Isle of Wight Co-op stores raise £37,922 for local Island charities

Stores in Newport, Ryde, Ventnor, East Cowes, Shanklin and Sandown have raised money for charities over the past six months through their new membership card scheme, which donates 1% to local chosen charities for every Co-op own brand product bought by members. By buying these products Co-op members also earn 5% on Co-op own brand products.

The charities that benefited:

Ventnor Co-op: St Catherine’s School, Donkey Sanctuary, Ventnor Heritage Centre

Shanklin Co-op: Daisy Chains IW, John’s Club & Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat

Ryde Co-op: Caring Cancer Trust, Aspire Ryde & Ryde Inshore Rescue

Newport Co-op: Carers Society, Samaritans, Deaf Children’s Society

East Cowes Co-op: East Cowes Scouts

Sandown Co-op: Sea Scouts, Historical Society, Ability Dogs For Young People

Celebratory presentations

Island stores joined with stores across the country to hold celebratory presentations on 19th April with their chosen charities.

The Group Co-op stores have now chosen new charities to be support by their membership card scheme for the next sixth months.

Nigel Wicks, Co-op Area Manager, said,