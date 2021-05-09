Island Conservative choose their next leader after Dave Stewart defeat

Cllr Steve Hastings, Isle of Wight councillor for Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet, has been elected Acting Leader for the Conservative Group of councillors at County Hall.

Following Thursday’s elections, the Island Conservatives lost their majority, dropping five seats from 23 to 18.

News OnTheWight understands that several non-Conservatives have already received phone calls from the Conservatives asking them to join the group, but today Cllr Hastings has written to all non-Conservative councillors inviting anyone interested in joining a working majority to get in touch prior to the Annual meeting on 26th May.

The letter – reproduced unedited below – explains the approach to seizing power that the Conservatives are planning to take.

The Letter to all non-Conservative councillors

To: Cllr Ian Dore, Cllr Jonathan Bacon, Cllr Joe Lever, Cllr Claire Critchison, Cllr Lora-Peacey-Wilcox, Cllr Richard Quigley, Cllr Paul Fuller, Cllr Karl Love, Cllr John Medland, Cllr Dave Adams, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, Cllr Geoff Brodie, Cllr Andrew Garratt, Cllr Michael Lilley, Cllr Karen Lucioni, Cllr Phil Jordan, Cllr Ian Stephens, Cllr Debbie Andre, Cllr Chris Jarman, Cllr Daryll Pitcher and Cllr Rodney Downer.

Dear fellow councillor

Forming an administration at County Hall

Firstly, congratulations on your election as an IoW Councillor on Thursday. I wish you well for the forthcoming council term. I look forward to working alongside you to serve the Island as a whole.

As you may have seen reported in the media, I have been elected as the acting leader of the Conservative Group. This is an interim decision ahead of the Group’s scheduled Annual Meeting on Friday (14th May), when the Group will confirm my appointment and agree that I shall be nominated for the position of Leader at Annual Council on 26th May.

However, I recognise that the Conservative Group does not have an overall majority, and therefore the route to forming an administration – to give County Hall the leadership it needs – is one which may require dialogue outside of our group. I also consider that the outcome of the election causes us to look afresh at how we might best ensure that the views and input of members from all corners of the Island are taken into account in the Council’s decision-making.

It is a reasonably well-established convention in local government that, in a situation of “no overall control”, the largest group is given the first opportunity to form an administration. In keeping with that convention, it is certainly our intention to take steps towards doing so over the coming days. Whilst we could proceed to the vote on 26th May and see what happens, my preference is to first explore with other councillors whether there is an appetite for an arrangement that would provide greater certainty in the short-term – as well as stability moving forwards.

To this end, I would like to invite you (either individually or in political groups) to contact me in the next 48 hours, with a view to exploring whether an arrangement for providing a working majority could be put in place. I do not have a particular view on what form that might take, and I am aware of different models ranging from a formal coalition to a minority administration (supported by other members on an issue-by-issue basis). The latter may, of course, end up being what is in place after 26th May.

However an administration is formed, I am determined that there is the opportunity for all members to make a meaningful contribution to the Council’s decision-making. Within my own group, there will be healthy debate and every member will decide for themselves how to vote. And from outside of our group, I would value the input of other members who have experiences and insights which could be invaluable to the Council over the coming four years. Whilst I remain committed to maintaining the executive (Leader / Cabinet) model of governance which the Council has operated under for the past 20 years, there is certainly the opportunity to expand how all councillors can contribute to both policy development and effective scrutiny.

I hope that this letter is received in the inclusive and open-minded spirit in which it is intended. I enjoy working with councillors of all political persuasions (and none) and welcome the opportunity to do so as a new group leader. It is right that we seek to form an administration with a sufficient number of councillors, which would also allow other councillors (from outside of this grouping) to provide constructive opposition and effective scrutiny, holding us to account. From my perspective, the scrutiny function is one which needs a strong chair – from outside of the administration – and I would also welcome suggestions with regard to how this could be taken forward.

If you are interested in discussing what I have outlined above – particularly with regard to how an administration could be formed – I would be grateful if you could contact me by midday on Tuesday, so that discussions can get underway.

Best wishes, Cllr Steve Hastings Acting Leader, Conservative Group