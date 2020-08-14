Isle of Wight council swimming pools reopen to competent swimmers for booked sessions

Swimming pools at the Island’s 1Leisure facilities at Medina, Newport and The Heights, Sandown are to reopen for lane swimming from 17th August.

It is the first step in a phased reopening of the popular pools, with new measures in place to keep swimmers and staff safe.

Limited number of competent swimmers

Initially the pools will reopen to competent swimmers, offering slow, medium and fast lane sessions with a limit on the number of people.

Sessions will be booked and paid for online, with a new online booking system.

Arrive ‘pool ready’

The safety measures will also mean that swimmers will need to arrive ‘pool ready’ as changing facilities and lockers will remain closed.

A limited number of sessions will be on offer every day, lasting 45 minutes. The rolling booking system means customers can have up to four active bookings at once.

Babington: Tried and Tested

Stuart Babington, facility manager, said:

“We have tried and tested our pools with the measures put in place over the past few weeks with Seaclose and Marlins swimming clubs. “We wanted to ensure that our processes would work in a Covid-secure way before reopening our pools. “All of the measures we have put in place for the centres as a whole, our Tone Zone gyms and now pools are to ensure our members remain safe during their visit while creating a relaxed and supportive leisure environment. “We now look to our next phase of reopening with a plan to reinstate racquet sports and fitness classes. We’ll be taking the same approach and trialling these services before reinstating them to ensure we can comply with government guidelines.”

Hobart: Leisure teams have worked hard to create Covid-secure environments

Isle of Wight Council, Cllr John Hobart, Cabinet Member for Heritage and Environment, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming our valued customers back to our pools once more. “Our leisure teams have worked hard to create Covid-secure environments at our leisure facilities and we are confident that we have all the necessary measures in place to maintain social distancing for everyone’s safety.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: gcwest under CC BY 2.0