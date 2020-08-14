Live music, magic, story-telling, vocal coaching, meditation and lots more at Ticket to Ryde this weekend

Every weekend in August residents and visitors will be able to enjoy series of exciting events throughout Ryde with local musicians, performers, artists and promoters.
Initiated and sponsored by Ryde Town Council and organised by the brilliant Monkton Arts, the ‘Ticket to Ryde’ events take place in five key locations throughout Ryde and are designed to reinvigorate the town while supporting local musicians, performers, artists and promoters.
What to expect
This weekend sees performances from:
- JC Grimshaw and company
- Tilly and Company
- Harp On The Wight Harpist – Theresa
- Mark Thomas and John Thorn
- Huxley Magic
- The RUG Band!
- As well as story-telling, vocal coaching, meditation and lots more.
Check the Ticket to Ryde Website for full details of the programme for the next three weekends.
These events have been carefully considered to avoid large crowds and to maintain social distancing and public safety at all times.
