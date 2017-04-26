Letter: Disappointment over ban on trailers at Isle of Wight dumps

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Andy S-C. Ed
I am very disappointed to read, in a link from your piece about the new permit scheme for household waste, that the Council has decided to sneak in a ban on trailers over 1.8m from 5th June.
It’s very easy, after a weekend’s gardening, to have far more green waste than fits inside the car, and for me, a trailer is the only realistic option for removing the waste from hedges, trees and bushes, that my garden generates.
Three round trips nearly 50 miles
Yes, I could split it into multiple loads and take it a car-load at a time, but think of the carbon footprint! Three round trips to Lynnbottom from my house is nearly 50 miles. If we care about recycling and the earth’s resources, how can anyone argue that three trips is better than one with a trailer?
Although it takes longer to unload a trailer compared to a car, three trips (I estimate I can get about three times the volume in my trailer as I can inside the car), including queuing time, actually means my car would be at the recycling centre for longer in total than for one visit with the trailer.
Trailer bay seems to work well
I can see that a trailer temporarily obstructs several bays while it’s unloading, but there is already a trailer bay next to the skips at Lynnbottom, which seems to work very well. But maybe the Council could allocate a time, maybe first thing in the morning, or last thing at night, when trailers are welcome? Quite often when I visit Lynnbottom at those times, the place is pretty much empty, and my trailer causes no obstruction or delay to anyone.
Island-wide ban
Saying that trailers are not welcome at Afton Marsh or Lynnbottom makes it sound like it’s just those two that are imposing the trailer ban. But actually, that means there will be nowhere on the Island you can take a trailer-load of recycling material.
Urge decision to be reviewed
I feel very strongly that the Council needs to review this decision and find ways to accommodate those of us who rely on a trailer to efficiently transport our garden waste to the recycling centres on the Island.
Wednesday, 26th April, 2017 1:48pm
By Andy S-C
profoundlife
26.Apr.2017 2:02pm
Fair point well made. Councils round the country are looing at waste services as a thing to cut or charge for and I can’t help thinking we’re paying more (in council tax) for a worse service.
PJ
26.Apr.2017 2:39pm
I agree entirely with this and have only recently written to the senior officer for the waste contract regarding trailers and for some other curiously odd reason, small flatbed trucks thatcould or are able to *tip*.
I have numbers of residents who have contacted me for both types of vehicles which, on the face of it, sounds like a knee jerk exclusion policy.
Already, as many foresaw and predicted, at certain times the road at Lynbottom is completely blocked with queuing vehicles and there is mounting concerns that further opening times/restrictions will only add to the growing issue here.
I am at a loss, for example, to understand why a small flatbed truck ( under the commercial vehicle permit scheme of 12 visits per year) carrying household and/or recyclable waste is allowed into Lynbottom but the same( or similar) commercial flat bed truck that has the ability to tip is not allowed. It makes no sense whatsoever to distinguish between tipping trucks and non tipping trucks if that is the only difference between the vehicles.
Indeed, it’s very easy to see why ‘tipping’ is not allowable but that’s’ an entirely different set of circumstances to vehicles that have the ability but are being used solely as flat bed trucks ( carrying non commercial waste).
It’s very difficult to understand why facilities for trailer carried waste have also not been made … either in their entirety or in a time specific period during the day…. or at worst, on a specific day of the week.
My serious concern is that making it more and more difficult for residents to easily dispose of waste is a recipe for increased fly tipping which can and does affect us all.
I suspect this is going to be a growing problem that won’t go away and I sincerely hope that the new administration get to grips with these issues very quickly after 4th May…
Colin
26.Apr.2017 2:30pm
I agree entirely. Many people use trailers so that they don’t damage and dirty their cars. 1.8m (6 foot) is small and I can see no valid reason for this ban.
Perhaps the councillor responsible for waste would like to explain the reason for this decision.
And while I am on the subject,of the tips, the new hours are ridiculous. Who made that decision, and perhaps the councillor responsible for waste would like to enlighten us all as to why it is neccessary to have such short opening hours especially at weekends when many people use the facility as they are working during the week.
PJ
26.Apr.2017 2:56pm
Colin:
It is my view that the Council is now approaching failure on its statutory duties on waste disposal facilities and the times they are being opened to residents.
The legislation appears very clearly to state that waste facilities for the public have to be open at all “reasonable time(s)” …which I think the current opening times fail to do. Afton opening times cannot under any circumstances be regarded as opening at “all reasonable times” whatsoever. I suspect that complaints to the LGO will start to mount and at some point rulings made that force the council to comply with. This kind of ‘management’ of the Authority has the ability to become a costly mistake.
It will take a challenge to reverse this which came out of the conservative driven budget set in February which not only saw these service cuts but also increased Council Tax by 5% … the biggest increase in over 10 years.
Without scoring political points it’s worth noting, I think, that the alternative Independent budget did not propose a 5% CT increase nor any closures of the waste centres in this way. It also proposed not cutting the Rights of Way budget which also, in my opinion, now threatens the councils position on delivering its statutory duties on RoW’s … I’m certain the Ramblers are looking at this very closely.
In fact, as predicted, the whole idea of meeting statutory duties has seemed to disappear off the radar from the conservative budget approach.
One thing is certain, you cannot continue to cut service levels without threatening service delivery failures in the way that we are likely to see develop in the coming year and into next years further £6m of revenue cuts that are already forecasted.
Old Knobby
26.Apr.2017 3:42pm
A sort-of-work-around to avoid the multiple trips would be to bag it up into something like the one-tonne builders bags, place these in your trailer, drive to as near to the tip as you can, park and detach the trailer. Now unload as many bags a you can fit into you boot, drive into the tip, empty bags, return to trailer and repeat until trailer is empty. A complete waste of everyone’s time, but saves on petrol. You’ll probably need to take someone with you to guard the trailer whilst it’s unhitched in case anyone tries to nick it.