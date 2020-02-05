Isle of Wight councillor explains why she was prepared to sign PFI gagging order

As reported last night (Tuesday) the Isle of Wight council’s ‘confidential’ PFI briefing for the eight members of the Corporate Scrutiny Committee did not go ahead, after six members voted against signing gagging orders.

The two councillors who voted in favour of the gagging order were the chair of the committee, Cllr Andrew Garratt (LibDem) and Cllr Debbie Andre (Island Indie).

Concerns over who would be liable if info leaked

The councillor for Sandown North, Cllr Andre, explained to OnTheWight why she was willing to sign the agreement. She said,

“At last night’s private briefing for Corporate Scrutiny members, it became clear that there was concern amongst members regarding the leak of confidential information and who would be liable. “It was explained that, as councillors we are indemnified by the IOW Council whilst acting in accordance with the Council’s Constitution, but, due to “commercial sensitivity”, a further declaration would be necessary to ensure that any confidential information given in relation to the PFI contract did not find its way into the public domain.”

Confidential briefing would be offered to all councillors

Cllr Andre went on to say,

“I took the view that it would be in the interests of my residents for me to be privy to that information, even if I was unable to share it, which is why I would have been willing to sign. “However, the distrust amongst my colleagues that any leak could potentially result in legal action against individual members prevailed and, after much discussion, it was decided that a non-confidential version of the proposed presentation would be given to all those present with a view to offering the same briefing to all 40 ward councillors at a later date.”

Andre: No reassurance contract is being effectively managed

She continued,

“The value placed on this course of action was to bring all those present up to the same level of understanding of the PFI contract, although I feel that this was a missed opportunity. Whilst informative, the briefing that we were given didn’t serve to reassure that the contract is being effectively managed. “Councillor Garratt, as Chair of Corporate Scrutiny, together with other scrutiny members, have pushed hard for this private briefing and it was frustrating, to say the least, that we came so close to getting the answers that we were seeking. “However, this only strengthens my resolve to hold those responsible for the delivery of all council services to account, both in my role on Corporate Scrutiny and in the other committees on which I serve.”

