Isle of Wight MP pledges to fight for better deal for Island’s WASPI women

Shelagh Simmons, Coordinator of the Solent WASPI Supporters’ Group, shares this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, has met with local Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) representatives Shelagh Simmons and Sally Robinson in Parliament and pledged his continuing commitment to fight for a fair transitional State Pension arrangement for all WASPI women.

Shelagh and Sally were representing the Solent WASPI Supporters’ Group and on Wednesday 16th October joined others taking part in the WASPI lobby of Parliament that saw over 20 of them gather to call on the Government and MPs to commit their support to helping find a solution for WASPI women.

As part of the event, Mr Seely pledged his support for a better deal for WASPI women. This calls for:

Endorsement of a fair transitional State Pension arrangement for all WASPI women

Bridging pension and compensation for those affected to cover the period between age 60 and the new State Pension age

Parliamentary support and representation for local WASPI women

The WASPI Women outside Parliament

More than 10,000 Island women negatively impacted

Speaking after the event in Parliament, Shelagh, the Solent WASPI Coordinator, said:

“I am delighted Mr Seely signed WASPI’s pledge to demonstrate his ongoing commitment to WASPI women. More than 10,000 women in the Isle of Wight constituency have been negatively impacted by these State Pension age changes as a result of the lack of notification by the Government. “Some are suffering financial hardship. Others have poor physical and/or mental health. All have been treated unfairly. “Bob Seely has spoken out on this issue in the past so Island WASPI women will be very pleased their MP is continuing to fight to ensure they get the deal they deserve.”

The lobby event in Parliament was convened by WASPI, a group campaigning for approximately 3.8 million women born in the 1950s who were affected by changes to their State Pension age implemented in the 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts.

Image: Bob Seely MP and the WASPI Pledge with Shelagh Simmons and Sally Robinson