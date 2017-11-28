Isle of Wight MP welcome NHS funding boost

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely has welcomed extra funding £2.7 billion in funding for the NHS in England.

The Chancellor (pictured) is providing £335 million immediately, with £1.6 billion added to the budget next year and a further £900 million more for 2019-20.

£3.5 billion of Treasury capital funding for the NHS was also announced by the Chancellor.

Bob said,

“This government is already committed to real terms growth of the NHS budget by £8 billion by the end of this parliament. “There is pressure on the NHS from increasing population and more expensive treatments and I’m pleased this has been recognised with this extra money.”

Made case for keeping services on Island

Bob went on to say,

“With regards to the Island, I have met with ministers to make the case for keeping services here and for a move towards innovation like telemedicine and robotics. “However, right now this money is critical to meeting growing demand for urgent and emergency care, meeting Accident & Emergency targets, plus it gives more funding for the transformation of GP services while protecting cancer care and mental health services.”

Image: eu2017ee under CC BY 2.0