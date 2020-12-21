Isle of Wight primary school pupils help Father Christmas spread Covid-safe message: Watch

Pupils from Oakfield CE Aided Primary School have helped Santa Claus to put together a reassuring message for all the boys and girls on the Isle of Wight worried about Coronavirus this Christmas.
Oakfield’s Headteacher, Vikki Reader, told News OnTheWight,
“In the film, Father Christmas explains what we can do to stay safe this winter, and what he and the elves are doing to help keep everyone safe from Covid-19.”
By Sally Perry
