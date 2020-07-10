Isle of Wight second most National Trust picnic spots in UK

With many people still not ready to venture indoors to meet with friends they’ve not seen for months due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the idea of gathering for a socially distanced picnic is something that should appeal, especially as July is National Picnic Month.

Here on the Isle of Wight we are blessed with beautiful coast and countryside – and loads of it – so there’s plenty of space for everyone to enjoy a picnic in a gorgeous setting and not be too close to others.

Second most NT picnic spots

According to Leisure Range Cookers, the Isle of Wight actually ranks second for the most National Trust picnic spots in the UK.

There are 11 different National Trust picnic locations on the Island and St Catherine’s Down, ranks 20th on the top rated National Trust picnic spots in the UK.

How to enjoy a safe picnic

Whilst a picnic is a great way to enjoy the summer, it’s important to stay safe and ensure you’re following social distancing rules during the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay at home – if you’re not quite ready to venture out to beauty hotspots or parks, you can always prepare the perfect picnic at home in your garden. Packing up a blanket and hamper of all of your favourite picnic snacks and heading to your garden is a great way to spend an afternoon without the risk or worry.

Change of scenery – If you’re looking for the perfect picnic spot in your local park or open space, make sure you’re away from other groups of people and that you have plenty of space keeping two meters away from others at all times.

Keep it clean – Ensure you’re bringing hand sanitiser or wipes. If you need to touch any gates, or doors on your route, make sure you’re sanitising your hands before eating. Taking a picnic blanket also reduces the need to sit at a bench where others may have been.

Eat your own – If you’re meeting people from outside your household for a socially distanced catch up, make sure you’re bringing separate picnics to avoid sharing food.

And most of all don’t forget to take your litter home with you.

Image: Niklas_Hamann under CC BY 2.0