A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 July — 02 August

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: S/O 4 BARTON RD ON COPPINS BRIDGE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: DIG IN C/W TO RENEW F/C

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09280433

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : Approx 25m from fishbourne sign : Elenors Grove-Binstead

Works description: f/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019250

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 July — 11 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bettesworth Road jct Ashey Road,Ryde,IOW

Works description: – Locate & repair leak on new main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256732

Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight

30 July — 02 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : FIEID LANE from o/s West Green House to o/s Westmeades and from the start of WEST GREEN to o/s the side of

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019231

Gatcombe Village Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

30 July — 22 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE : ML640432 – From Sandy Lane to Gatcombe House entrance : Gatcombe Village Road-Gatcombe

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019103

Gatcombe Village Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

31 July — 22 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE : ML640433 – from Gatcombe House entrance to Sandy Lane : Gatcombe Village Road-Gatcombe

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019104

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640320 – from junctions The Broadway to Lanes End : Granville Road-Totland

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019102

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

30 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640319 – from junctions Lane End to Madeira Road : Granville Road-Totland

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019101

Maples Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

31 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS THE MAPLES

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115358542-01035

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : ML330255 – Arthur Street to Queens Road : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway and resurfacing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019098

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : ML330256 – Arthur Street to Ratcliffe Avenue : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway and resurfacing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019099

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

30 July — 03 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : Outside No 13 a large area of tarmac has deteriorated and water is visible. : Newport Road-Lake

Works description: water leak investigation

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019229

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

30 July — 02 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : O/S leawood : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019165

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 July — 11 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ashey Road jct Betterworth Road,Ryde,IOW

Works description: Locate & repair leak on new main & carry out perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09192768

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

30 July — 01 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite of Rugby 1 and 2 cottages on NETTLESTONE HILL

Works description: RYDE 536323 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJ4FK01

B3395 Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 July — 05 August

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Yarbridge IOW EW1/27

Works description: tree removal /vegetation removal 22.00-06.00 nightly

Responsibility for works: Network Rail

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: KL137IOW-05-07-300718

B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight

31 July — 01 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOWN LANE JNC CHALE LANE AND EMMETT HILL ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 2HU

Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBTU9UMW3

B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

30 July — 02 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Newport Road, Freshwater outside a property called Sky Barn, Opposite East Afton Farm Cottages, map attac

Works description: street furniture maintenance

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019179

B3399 Town Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

31 July — 01 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOWN LANE JNC CHALE LANE AND EMMETT HILL ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 2HU

Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBTU9UMW1

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

30 July — 13 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 82, 84 & 86

Works description: Scaffold Licence 30/07-12/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004164

Chale Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

31 July — 01 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOWN LANE JNC CHALE LANE AND EMMETT HILL ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 2HU

Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBTU9UMW2

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Eastern side of the c/w near the pedestrian crossing : Furrlongs-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019163

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

31 July — 02 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : B215 : Langbridge—C19 Newchurch Shute, Newchurch

Works description: Parapet repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019248

Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 July — 05 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EW1/5 Park Road Overbridge

Works description: Undertaking examination of the structure’s bearing zones working from 22.00 -06.00 nightly

Responsibility for works: Network Rail

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: KL137IOW-01-02-300718

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 81 SYLVAN DRV NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN CW

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09306804

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 77 SYLVAN DRV NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09306772

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 July — 11 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole length from the junction of Love Lane to the junction of Mill Hill Rd 216m east ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cow

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140197 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019171

Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

30 July — 06 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 27 Clarendon

Works description: Skip Licence- 30/07-05/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004163

Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM 22 TO 26 FAIRMOUNT DRIVE ON GREENFIELDS ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-5

Hope Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8A HOPE RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: – NEW CONNECTIONS

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09323458

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From side of Country Hotel to opposite The Priory on LUCCOMBE ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN – 550484 – Reactive Repairs – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAL9GW01

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

30 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIDGEMEAD, NEW ROAD WOOTTON, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09308614

Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND AND REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-4-2

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 July — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION TO INSTALL DUCTING FOR A NEW POWER CONNECTION TO EXISTING CABINETS

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-18

Steephill Court Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

30 July — 06 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 11A

Works description: Skip Licence-30/07-05/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004161

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

30 July — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: REAR OF PLOTS AT EMPIRE HOUSE STATION AVENUE

Works description: LAY NEW MAINS FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115457578-01594

