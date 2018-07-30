Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: S/O 4 BARTON RD ON COPPINS BRIDGE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: DIG IN C/W TO RENEW F/C
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09280433
A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : Approx 25m from fishbourne sign : Elenors Grove-Binstead
Works description: f/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019250
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bettesworth Road jct Ashey Road,Ryde,IOW
Works description: – Locate & repair leak on new main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256732
Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight
30 July — 02 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : FIEID LANE from o/s West Green House to o/s Westmeades and from the start of WEST GREEN to o/s the side of
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019231
Gatcombe Village Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
30 July — 22 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML640432 – From Sandy Lane to Gatcombe House entrance : Gatcombe Village Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019103
Gatcombe Village Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
31 July — 22 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML640433 – from Gatcombe House entrance to Sandy Lane : Gatcombe Village Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019104
Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640320 – from junctions The Broadway to Lanes End : Granville Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019102
Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
30 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640319 – from junctions Lane End to Madeira Road : Granville Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019101
Maples Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
31 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS THE MAPLES
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115358542-01035
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML330255 – Arthur Street to Queens Road : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway and resurfacing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019098
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : ML330256 – Arthur Street to Ratcliffe Avenue : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway and resurfacing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019099
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
30 July — 03 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : Outside No 13 a large area of tarmac has deteriorated and water is visible. : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: water leak investigation
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019229
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
30 July — 02 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : O/S leawood : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019165
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 July — 11 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ashey Road jct Betterworth Road,Ryde,IOW
Works description: Locate & repair leak on new main & carry out perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09192768
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
30 July — 01 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite of Rugby 1 and 2 cottages on NETTLESTONE HILL
Works description: RYDE 536323 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUJJ4FK01
B3395 Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 July — 05 August
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Yarbridge IOW EW1/27
Works description: tree removal /vegetation removal 22.00-06.00 nightly
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL137IOW-05-07-300718
B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight
31 July — 01 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOWN LANE JNC CHALE LANE AND EMMETT HILL ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 2HU
Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBTU9UMW3
B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
30 July — 02 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Newport Road, Freshwater outside a property called Sky Barn, Opposite East Afton Farm Cottages, map attac
Works description: street furniture maintenance
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019179
B3399 Town Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
31 July — 01 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOWN LANE JNC CHALE LANE AND EMMETT HILL ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 2HU
Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBTU9UMW1
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
30 July — 13 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 82, 84 & 86
Works description: Scaffold Licence 30/07-12/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004164
Chale Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
31 July — 01 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOWN LANE JNC CHALE LANE AND EMMETT HILL ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 2HU
Works description: Access required to BT under ground structure for cabling and jointing works no excavation work involved.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC11W00000IBTU9UMW2
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Eastern side of the c/w near the pedestrian crossing : Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019163
Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
31 July — 02 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : B215 : Langbridge—C19 Newchurch Shute, Newchurch
Works description: Parapet repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019248
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 July — 05 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EW1/5 Park Road Overbridge
Works description: Undertaking examination of the structure’s bearing zones working from 22.00 -06.00 nightly
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL137IOW-01-02-300718
Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 81 SYLVAN DRV NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN CW
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09306804
Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 77 SYLVAN DRV NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09306772
Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 July — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole length from the junction of Love Lane to the junction of Mill Hill Rd 216m east ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cow
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140197 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019171
Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
30 July — 06 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 27 Clarendon
Works description: Skip Licence- 30/07-05/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004163
Greenfields Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM 22 TO 26 FAIRMOUNT DRIVE ON GREENFIELDS ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FIBRE-BROADBAND
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-5
Hope Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8A HOPE RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: – NEW CONNECTIONS
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09323458
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From side of Country Hotel to opposite The Priory on LUCCOMBE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 550484 – Reactive Repairs – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAL9GW01
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
30 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIDGEMEAD, NEW ROAD WOOTTON, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09308614
Oak Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH GREENFIELDS ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND AND REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT OF EXISTING SITES
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-4-2
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 July — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION TO INSTALL DUCTING FOR A NEW POWER CONNECTION TO EXISTING CABINETS
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-18
Steephill Court Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
30 July — 06 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 11A
Works description: Skip Licence-30/07-05/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004161
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
30 July — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: REAR OF PLOTS AT EMPIRE HOUSE STATION AVENUE
Works description: LAY NEW MAINS FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115457578-01594
Monday, 30th July, 2018 6:50am
By Sally Perry
