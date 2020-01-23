Isle of Wight Volunteer Centre hosts yet another hugely successful Volunteer Fair

Nearly 300 members of the public came along to the Riverside Centre on the 11th January for the 2020 Volunteer Fair, hosted by the Isle of Wight Volunteer Centre, looking to volunteer and make a real difference to their community by meeting and supporting a small number of the Island’s many charities.

It is estimated that there are more than 1,500 voluntary and community organisations on the Island which make an invaluable contribution to the social fabric of our community.

The Isle of Wight Volunteer Centre brought together representatives from 46 of these organisations:

Abbeyfield Ryde, Active Living, Barnardos, Breakout Youth/Space 4 U, Care Home Friends. Carisbrooke Castle Museum, Circles South East, Classic Boat Museum, Cowes Sailability Club, Cruse Bereavement, English Heritage, Friends of Brading Roman Villa, Friends of Shanklin Theatre, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, Healthwatch Isle of Wight, Home-Start Isle of Wight, Independent Arts, Isle Access, IW Air Ambulance, IW Bus and Coach Museum, IW Cricket Board, IW Music Dance and Drama Festival, IW Pride, IW Ramblers, IW Search and Rescue, IW Steam Railway, IWC Children’s Services Volunteer Programme, Leonard Cheshire Disability, Maritime Archaeology Museum, Maritime Volunteer Service, Mountbatten, National Trust, Optio Voluntary Car Service, The Phoenix Project, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Ryde Sea Cadets, Samaritans, Sight for Wight, Storeroom 2010, The Stroke Association, Vectis Radio, Ventnor Botanic Gardens Friends Society, Wight Aviation Museum, Wight Marine Support Group, The Wildheart Trust

Diverse range of opportunities

Amanda Coyle, the co-ordinator of the Isle of Wight Volunteer Centre, said,

“This was a fantastic opportunity for people to find out about the diverse range of opportunities available. “They were able to meet organisations and current volunteers face to face to find out what was involved in the volunteer roles. “Some people had come along to find specific organisations but some people were not sure who they would like to volunteer with. “This event gave them the opportunity to gather information from a lot of organisations.”

Find out more

If you would like to find out more about volunteering opportunities, or would like to register your organisation and volunteer opportunities, please call Amanda on 01983 539377 or email volunteer@actioniw.org.uk

The IW Volunteer Centre will be holding another Volunteer Fair at the Riverside Centre on Saturday the 6th June 2020.

News shared by Amanda on behalf of Isle of Wight Volunteer Centre. Ed