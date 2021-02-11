Isle of Wight Webinars to help businesses manage Covid-19 in the workplace

Business owners are invited to join the Isle of Wight Council and Public Health England for a free one hour webinar.

Get the latest information from the government on regulation impacting the business sector and Public Health England on infection control and case/outbreak response.

What to expect

The session will cover;

Managing cases in the workplace.

The role of environmental health and Public Health England.

When and how to contact Public Health England.

Steps to take in the workplace and managing risks.

There will also be information on grants for businesses as well as an opportunity to ask questions.

Book now

Book and join online at one of the following events:

Wednesday 24 February, 11am to 12pm.

Wednesday 24 February, 2pm to 3pm.

COVID-19 workplace testing now available

Workplace coronavirus testing is now being offered to more businesses for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown.

Businesses with 50 or more employees are now able to access lateral flow tests, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes.

Around one in three people who have the virus have it without symptoms and could potentially infect people without even knowing it and this is why a focus on asymptomatic testing is being offered.

How to book

A Website has been launched for businesses to register to order tests if:

your business is registered in England;

you employ 50 people or more;

your employees cannot work from home.

You’ll need:

the name of your company;

your company registration number;

an email address.

The council is currently working on a programme to deliver lateral flow tests on-Island for other businesses that may not qualify for the opportunity above. More details will be published shortly.

Is your office space Covid-secure?

It is still a legal requirement to work from home unless it is not reasonably possible.

Make sure your business is Covid-secure by following the government guidance relevant to your sector.

Councillor Gary Peace, Cabinet member for community safety, said,

“Office spaces can be a risk of transmission. Businesses play a critical role in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the Island safe. “It’s important to make sure your business operates in a Covid-secure way that will protect both employees and customers. If will also provide reassurance to customers that it is safe to visit your workplace. “It is your responsibility to make sure your business operates as safely as possible. You need to know how to manage a case or outbreak of Covid-19, should it occur.”

For more information, visit the Website.

Covid support officers

The council’s dedicated team of Covid support officers will be visiting office premises to make sure business owners and managers have understood the requirements.

The team, who can answer any questions about operating in a Covid-secure way, will also be responding to complaints sent into regulatory services and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) from employees about Covid-related concerns.

Please contact (01983) 823000 or email [email protected] for further information or advice.

