Isle of Wight GP surgeries hit by national cyber attack

Three Isle of Wight GP surgeries have been experiencing problems following the national cyber-attack.

Andy shares this latest news on behalf of the Clinical Commissioning Group. Ed

GP surgeries; Esplanade Surgery in Ryde and Medina Healthcare in Newport and Wootton have both experienced IT issues this weekend as a result of Friday’s National Cyber-attack.

For Esplanade, patients with pre-booked routine appointments should attend the practice as normal; otherwise they will be accepting urgent appointments only. Medina Healthcare is only accepting urgent appointments.

Patients who have immediate concerns about their health should contact the practices for an urgent appointment or contact the 111 service for advice. Patients can also see their local pharmacist.

It is expected to be two or three days before the issues are resolved, and updates will be issued when appropriate.

Monday, 15th May, 2017 11:12am

