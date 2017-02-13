Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Great Preston Road

Location: at C64 Harding Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Great Preston Road)

13 February — 17 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: York Road

Location: at York Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (York Road)

13 February — 17 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at York Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 February — 17 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Street

Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)

13 February — 17 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

13 February — 17 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

13 February — 17 February

Suspension of one-way

Name: Newport Street

Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)

13 February — 17 February

Temporary parking restriction

Name: Newport Street

Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)

13 February — 17 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Development works

Installation of a vehicle crossing.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Briddlesford Road, Wootton

Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Briddlesford Road, Wootton)

13 February — 17 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Construction of vehicle crossing by Dixcey Landscapes Limited

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: Newport Road,Apse Heath

Location: at C23, A3056 Ventnor Road, Newport Road, Newchurch, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Apse Heath)

13 February — 16 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Westhill Lane

Location: at Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Westhill Lane)

13 February — 03 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Outside 46 Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Repair The Sewer In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 03 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth: From Graeme Road 290m North (640541): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 03 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth: From Halletts Shute To Graeme Road (Ml640540): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Cc-Econ20%:R/H4, 20% Concrete Reconstruction Ans Seal Joints-Rural:H4) Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 03 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Yarmouth: From 310 Metres North And West Of Graeme Road A Further 240m North And West (Ml640542): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Yarmou

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os Little Yorks

Works description: Lay New Service From Mid Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : From Highwood Lane 570m North (Ml410012) : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: Post Works Installing Additional Gully Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Niton: Chatfeild Road Niton: Chatfeild Road-Niton

Works description: Prep Works – Kerbing And Works To Accesses Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Totland: Church Hill Nr To Tinkers Ledge: Church Hill—Church Hill-Totland

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Totland: Church Hill Nr To Tinkers Ledge: Church Hill—Church Hill-Totland

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Totland: Church Hill Nr To Tinkers Ledge: Church Hill—Church Hill-Totland

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet: Freshwater Road, Shalfleet O/S Entrance To Fullingmills Farm/Public Footpath Cb13,: Freshwater Road-Shalflee

Works description: Gully Defect Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater: Nr The Boathouse: Gate Lane—Gate Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Havenstreet: In 2 Sections Across The Frontage Of St Catharines Cottage – Main Road, Havenstreet: Main Road—

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: Leeson Road, Nr Smugglers Haven: Leeson Road—Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell: On The E/B Side Of The C/Way: Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Gully Siding Concrete Surround Is Broken Please Reset

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor: Ocean View Road: Ocean View Road—Ocean Steps-Ventnor

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth: On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Opposite Thorley Manor Entrance: Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 29

Works description: Brighstone – 10 – 327682 – 327661 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 12 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside The White Lion.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadway Roundabout, Totland, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Former Broadway Inn

Works description: Excavation In Footpath For New Electric Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Chale: From Entrance Of Upper Bramstone, 280m South, Ml 530088: Chale Street-Chale

Works description: Prep Works – Accesses And Drives Chale

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Daniel Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 Daniel Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 24 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde: Whole Length Of East Hill Road, Mls 310056, 310057, 310058 From Alexandra Road To The Strand: East Hill

Works description: Kerbing, Footway Works And Pre Surfacing Prepworks Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Eastcliff Promenade, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 26 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin Cliff Lift Entrance – Cliff Promenade

Works description: Building Materials

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown: Footway Adjacent Ocean Hotel, Opposite ‘Fat Harrys’. High Street In Between Junction With Wilkes Road And

Works description: Upgrade To Parapet Plinth And Pedestrian Railings. Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Ocean Hotel, High Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: From Junction With Elm Grove To Winston Road, 240m, Ml 240151: Linden Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Amizone, Moor Lane, Brighstone, Iow.

Works description: Fit New Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Close, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: Left Hand Spur Off Queens Close, 142m, Ml 641578: Queens Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Close, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Queens Road, Ml 640578: Queens Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Gunville Road, 220m, Ml 240248: Spring Walk-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 53 Victoria Avenue On Victoria Avenue

Works description: Shanklin – 361172 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Joint Box In Fw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

13 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Prep Works – Repairing Concrete Strap Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start