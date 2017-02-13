Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th February 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (13th February 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Great Preston Road
Location: at C64 Harding Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Great Preston Road)
13 February — 17 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: York Road
Location: at York Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (York Road)
13 February — 17 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at York Road, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 February — 17 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
13 February — 17 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
13 February — 17 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
13 February — 17 February
Suspension of one-way
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
13 February — 17 February
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Newport Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
13 February — 17 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Development works
Installation of a vehicle crossing.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Briddlesford Road, Wootton
Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Briddlesford Road, Wootton)
13 February — 17 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Construction of vehicle crossing by Dixcey Landscapes Limited
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Newport Road,Apse Heath
Location: at C23, A3056 Ventnor Road, Newport Road, Newchurch, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Apse Heath)
13 February — 16 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Westhill Lane
Location: at Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Westhill Lane)
13 February — 03 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Outside 46 Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Repair The Sewer In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 03 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From Graeme Road 290m North (640541): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 03 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From Halletts Shute To Graeme Road (Ml640540): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Cc-Econ20%:R/H4, 20% Concrete Reconstruction Ans Seal Joints-Rural:H4) Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 03 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From 310 Metres North And West Of Graeme Road A Further 240m North And West (Ml640542): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Yarmou
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

York Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Little Yorks
Works description: Lay New Service From Mid Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : From Highwood Lane 570m North (Ml410012) : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: Post Works Installing Additional Gully Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Niton: Chatfeild Road Niton: Chatfeild Road-Niton
Works description: Prep Works – Kerbing And Works To Accesses Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Totland: Church Hill Nr To Tinkers Ledge: Church Hill—Church Hill-Totland
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Totland: Church Hill Nr To Tinkers Ledge: Church Hill—Church Hill-Totland
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Totland: Church Hill Nr To Tinkers Ledge: Church Hill—Church Hill-Totland
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet: Freshwater Road, Shalfleet O/S Entrance To Fullingmills Farm/Public Footpath Cb13,: Freshwater Road-Shalflee
Works description: Gully Defect Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: Nr The Boathouse: Gate Lane—Gate Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Havenstreet: In 2 Sections Across The Frontage Of St Catharines Cottage – Main Road, Havenstreet: Main Road—
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: Leeson Road, Nr Smugglers Haven: Leeson Road—Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell: On The E/B Side Of The C/Way: Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: Gully Siding Concrete Surround Is Broken Please Reset
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor: Ocean View Road: Ocean View Road—Ocean Steps-Ventnor
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth: On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Opposite Thorley Manor Entrance: Thorley Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 29
Works description: Brighstone – 10 – 327682 – 327661 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 12 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside The White Lion.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broadway Roundabout, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Former Broadway Inn
Works description: Excavation In Footpath For New Electric Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Chale: From Entrance Of Upper Bramstone, 280m South, Ml 530088: Chale Street-Chale
Works description: Prep Works – Accesses And Drives Chale
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Daniel Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Daniel Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 24 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde: Whole Length Of East Hill Road, Mls 310056, 310057, 310058 From Alexandra Road To The Strand: East Hill
Works description: Kerbing, Footway Works And Pre Surfacing Prepworks Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Eastcliff Promenade, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 26 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin Cliff Lift Entrance – Cliff Promenade
Works description: Building Materials
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown: Footway Adjacent Ocean Hotel, Opposite ‘Fat Harrys’. High Street In Between Junction With Wilkes Road And
Works description: Upgrade To Parapet Plinth And Pedestrian Railings. Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Ocean Hotel, High Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: From Junction With Elm Grove To Winston Road, 240m, Ml 240151: Linden Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Amizone, Moor Lane, Brighstone, Iow.
Works description: Fit New Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Close, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: Left Hand Spur Off Queens Close, 142m, Ml 641578: Queens Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Close, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Queens Road, Ml 640578: Queens Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Gunville Road, 220m, Ml 240248: Spring Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 53 Victoria Avenue On Victoria Avenue
Works description: Shanklin – 361172 – Build Joint Box – To Build New Joint Box In Fw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shalfleet: From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281: Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Prep Works – Repairing Concrete Strap Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Monday, 13th February, 2017 7:33am

By

.

