Find out:Who's your new councillor?

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th May 2017

If you’re on the roads today (15th May) find out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closure in ryde

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Overhead utility works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Calbourne Road
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)
16 May — 17 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 May — 17 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Downs Road
Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Downs Road)
15 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Grove Road
Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Grove Road)
15 May — 18 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 May — 18 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 143 Marlborough Rd, Rude
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame In Man Hole In Cw
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Outside 15 High Street : High Street-Newport
Works description: Reinstall Metal B/W Bollard Within Concrete Kerbs, Install Gully Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne Road B3401, 25m From Jct With Alvington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight. Po30 1nl.
Works description: Road Closure Required To Replace 2 Defective Telegraph Poles In Verge.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton: From Bestival Production Entrance (Bridleway N90) 500m East, Ml 410112: Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton: From Hare And Hounds Traffic Lights 350m East, Ml 410111: Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Arreton: From Newport Shute 660m West Towards Newport, Ml 410113: Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Rose Mount
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Approx 20m Before No 72 Newport Road, Godshill. : Newport Road-Godshill – 10199
Works description: Reset Gully Cover Within C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : O/S The Knock : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: Replace Noisey Manhole Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Lay 1m Bt Duct From Jrf To Dslam Poke Out In Footway Brading Road Po33 1qg
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : Appx 20m Below The Slow Marking On The Ventnor Bound Side Of The C/Way : Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: C/W Pothole And Patching Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 181 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Renew Faulty Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631
Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin : 27 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8632
Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Gulley In The C /W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite 23 : Blythe Way-Shanklin
Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 23 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Os 90
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 53 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Repair Leak On 6″ Main In Verge,Island Road To Move A Lamp Post Which Is On Top Of The Water Main.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : : O/S No 53
Works description: Remove Lamp Column So Sws Can Investigate/ Carry Out Repairs To A Water Leak
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : At The Jnc With Cedar Drive : Whitecross Lane-Lake
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : : Whitwell Road-Godshill
Works description: 28 Day Perm, Saw Cut & Infill Temp Repaired P/H Idr – Cat 1 Edge Of C/Way P/H With 28 Day Follow Up Repair .90 X .60 X 60mm Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Pothole) Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 21 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 13
Works description: Scaff. App. 13 George Street, Ryde – 15/05 – 21/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 14 (Ml 230147) : O/S No 134
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bahar Tandorri No:44
Works description: Scaffold Tower
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 High Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 96
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 21 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Malvern Cottage
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bars Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 21 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S July Cottage
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin
Works description: Eurovia On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm=Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Church Litten, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 2cp004) : Adj Entrance
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 11 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 68
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Lay 4m Bt Duct To Connect Dslam To Jrc14 Box In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 25 (Ml 240230) : O/S No 25
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Adjacent To Hellersea (Ml 240230) : O/S No 15
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Merrie Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 66 Merrie Gardens, Lake
Works description: Dif To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Palmer House
Works description: Lay New Main From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 92 Palmers Road, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: – Reconnect Customers Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Annex At Rear Of 9-13
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30 Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Locate Buried Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 92 Upper Yarborough Road On St Davids Road
Works description: Cowes – 377582 – This Job Is To Provide Duct 1 Way Of 14m In Foot Way From Jrf6 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In D Slam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Mothercare To Entrance Of Johnson Electrical
Works description: Excavate Joint Holes To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Connection To The Ex Argos Site Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 May — 28 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 6
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Monday, 15th May, 2017 6:49am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fhK

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*