Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Overhead utility works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Calbourne Road

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)

16 May — 17 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 May — 17 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Downs Road

Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Downs Road)

15 May — 26 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

15 May — 26 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Grove Road

Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Grove Road)

15 May — 18 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

15 May — 18 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 143 Marlborough Rd, Rude

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame In Man Hole In Cw

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : Outside 15 High Street : High Street-Newport

Works description: Reinstall Metal B/W Bollard Within Concrete Kerbs, Install Gully Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne Road B3401, 25m From Jct With Alvington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight. Po30 1nl.

Works description: Road Closure Required To Replace 2 Defective Telegraph Poles In Verge.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Arreton: From Bestival Production Entrance (Bridleway N90) 500m East, Ml 410112: Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Arreton: From Hare And Hounds Traffic Lights 350m East, Ml 410111: Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Arreton: From Newport Shute 660m West Towards Newport, Ml 410113: Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H1 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os Rose Mount

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : Approx 20m Before No 72 Newport Road, Godshill. : Newport Road-Godshill – 10199

Works description: Reset Gully Cover Within C/W

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : O/S The Knock : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: Replace Noisey Manhole Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Lay 1m Bt Duct From Jrf To Dslam Poke Out In Footway Brading Road Po33 1qg

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : Appx 20m Below The Slow Marking On The Ventnor Bound Side Of The C/Way : Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: C/W Pothole And Patching Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 181 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Renew Faulty Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631

Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin : 27 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8632

Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Gulley In The C /W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite 23 : Blythe Way-Shanklin

Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 23 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Os 90

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 53 Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Repair Leak On 6″ Main In Verge,Island Road To Move A Lamp Post Which Is On Top Of The Water Main.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : : O/S No 53

Works description: Remove Lamp Column So Sws Can Investigate/ Carry Out Repairs To A Water Leak

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake : At The Jnc With Cedar Drive : Whitecross Lane-Lake

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : : Whitwell Road-Godshill

Works description: 28 Day Perm, Saw Cut & Infill Temp Repaired P/H Idr – Cat 1 Edge Of C/Way P/H With 28 Day Follow Up Repair .90 X .60 X 60mm Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Pothole) Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 21 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 13

Works description: Scaff. App. 13 George Street, Ryde – 15/05 – 21/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 14 (Ml 230147) : O/S No 134

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bahar Tandorri No:44

Works description: Scaffold Tower

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 High Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 96

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 21 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Malvern Cottage

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bars Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 21 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S July Cottage

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin

Works description: Eurovia On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm=Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Church Litten, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Entrance To The Car Park (Ml 2cp004) : Adj Entrance

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 11 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 68

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road

Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Lay 4m Bt Duct To Connect Dslam To Jrc14 Box In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 25 (Ml 240230) : O/S No 25

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Adjacent To Hellersea (Ml 240230) : O/S No 15

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Merrie Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 66 Merrie Gardens, Lake

Works description: Dif To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Palmer House

Works description: Lay New Main From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 92 Palmers Road, Wootton, Iow.

Works description: – Reconnect Customers Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Annex At Rear Of 9-13

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30 Shamblers Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Locate Buried Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 92 Upper Yarborough Road On St Davids Road

Works description: Cowes – 377582 – This Job Is To Provide Duct 1 Way Of 14m In Foot Way From Jrf6 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In D Slam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Mothercare To Entrance Of Johnson Electrical

Works description: Excavate Joint Holes To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Connection To The Ex Argos Site Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wray Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 May — 28 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 6

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start