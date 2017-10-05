Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Puckpool Hill,Seaview
Location: at Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Puckpool Hill,Seaview)
06 October — 17 November
Diversion route
Name: Puckpool Hill,Seaview
Location: at Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Puckpool Hill,Seaview)
06 October — 17 November
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Puckpool Hill,Seaview
Location: at Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Puckpool Hill,Seaview)
06 October — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead
Location: at A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead)
06 October — 17 November
Road closure
Name: Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead
Location: at A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight (Quarr Hill/Elenors Grove, Binstead)
06 October — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road,Cowes
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)
06 October — 17 November
Diversion route
Name: Newport Road,Cowes
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)
06 October — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road,Cowes
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)
06 October — 17 November
Diversion route
Name: Newport Road,Cowes
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road,Cowes)
06 October — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie
Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie)
06 October — 17 November
Diversion route
Name: Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie
Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie)
06 October — 17 November
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie
Location: at C02 Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road/Whiteoak Lane/Corf Road, Porchfie)
06 October — 17 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Victoria Avenue,Shanklin
Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Victoria Avenue,Shanklin)
06 October — 01 December
Diversion route
Name: Victoria Avenue,Shanklin
Location: at A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Victoria Avenue,Shanklin)
06 October — 01 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 10 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 132 – 134 Horsebridge Hill On Horsebridge Hill
Works description: Newport – 395501 – Other – Raise / Renew Frame And Cover – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Juf4 As Cover Broken
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 18 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Northwood Cemetry
Works description: Excavation For New Hv Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : Outside Number 49 : High Street-Wootton
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : Opposite Brannon Way : High Street-Wootton
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 10 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Woodstock On Quarr Hill
Works description: Ryde – 370402 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Just North Of Entrance To Rowborough Manor : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Worksnewport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake : Opposite Meadowside : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake : Approching Meadowside : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Workslake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake : Approching The Roundabout : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2-4 Antherley Road Shanklin
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Of 49/48 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 440000 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 10 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 58 Place Road On Place Road
Works description: Cowes – 435212 – Other – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 10m Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Cw From Existing Jrc14 To New Site Entrance
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Station Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: St Helens : Approching Junction To Upper Green Road : Station Road-St Helens
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downs Road, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Arreton : Approaching Downend Road : Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: High Friction Surfacing Remedial Works. Tm – 3 Way Lights / Road Closure Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 31 On Staplers Road
Works description: Newport 392902 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Cway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde – 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Pelham House, 9 Bath Road, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold – 1st Choice Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 15
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harding Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Adj 63
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 117 Hunnyhill Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadow End, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Meadow End , Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Test Hole On Main To Check Condition Of The Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Plot Adj To 47
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
North Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 North St, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 October — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Thurstons, Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Monitoring Pressure Point
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 63 Robin Hood St, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilkes Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Pabarone 4a Wilkes Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 5th October, 2017 7:00am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fGZ
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓