Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th July 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (6th July) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marks Corner Village Road
Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)
06 July — 14 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Underwood Lane
Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Underwood Lane)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Afton Road
Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Afton Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of high friction surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Swanmore Road
Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Swanmore Road)
06 July — 19 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 July — 19 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Briddlesford Road
Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Briddlesford Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Forest Road
Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Middleton
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Middleton)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Perowne Way
Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Perowne Way)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Calbourne Road
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bullen Road
Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Bullen Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Road
Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (New Road)
07 July — 11 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 11 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The restriction is required to enable a safe working area and allow the passage of vehicles whilst carriageway repairs are undertaken
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Clearway / no stopping
Name: St Mary’s Road
Location: at St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Mary’s Road)
07 July — 11 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Traffic signal maintenance works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Reversal of one-way
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Blackbridge Road
Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Blackbridge Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os 64 Fairlee Road
Works description: To Lift The Exiating M/H In The C/W To Survey The Chamber Out Of Hours Working 19:00 – 00:00, Under 3 Way Lights, Nil Excavation, Agreed With Island Roads.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 09 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: Opposite No.24: Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 09 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: Outside No.26: Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 09 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: From Outside No.23 To Outside No.25: Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Farm Entrnace 414 To End Of Road, Ml 240372 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Noke Common 500m West Towards End Of Road, Ml 240376 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbou
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : Mawneys : New Road-Wootton
Works description: Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Swanmore Road South Of Junction Ratcliffe Avenue Northbound Lane. : Swanmore Road-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Asda Site, St. Georges Way, Newport,Iow
Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 12 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 61 St James Street
Works description: Newport – 372174 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth : Westhill Lane, Yarmouth / B105b / Handrail/Parapets/Safety Fences : Westhill Lane—Westhill Lane, Yarmouth
Works description: –
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 12 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Coleman’S Carpets (Number 12)
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 92 Fishbourne Lane Ryde
Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones Will Be Placed The Night Before.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Matalan,St.Georges Approach,Newport,Iow.
Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main For The Asda Site.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Downs View, Main Road, Wellow , Iow.
Works description: – Reconnect Water Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rossiters, Main Road, Wellow, Iow
Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Little Folly, Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle O Wight.
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 97 On Carter Avenue On Carter Avenue
Works description: Shanklin 391960 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chandler Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : R301, Whitepit Lane, Newport : White Pit Lane—Chandler Close-Newport
Works description: Trial Holes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Left Hand Side (Ml 240216) : Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240279) : Fairmount Drive-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Georges Way (Ml 230258) : Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 44 Lake Green Road Junction With Lake Common Road Sandown
Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones To Be Placed The Night Before.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240207) : Mayfield Drive-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240273) : School Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os Rosebank 66 Spencer Road Ryde
Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : O/S 64 : St Marys Road-Cowes – 17207
Works description: Ironworks. Parking Suspension
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 St. Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Renew Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Verge Off Staplers Road, Close To Junction With Long Lane
Works description: Trial Hole To Expose Base And Holding Down Bolts Of Existing Telecommunications Mast And Provide A Detail Report.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start

