Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Marks Corner Village Road

Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)

06 July — 14 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Underwood Lane

Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Underwood Lane)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Afton Road

Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Afton Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Installation of high friction surfacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Swanmore Road

Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Swanmore Road)

06 July — 19 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 July — 19 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Briddlesford Road

Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Briddlesford Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Forest Road

Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Middleton

Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Middleton)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Perowne Way

Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Perowne Way)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Calbourne Road

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bullen Road

Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Bullen Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Road

Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (New Road)

07 July — 11 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 11 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The restriction is required to enable a safe working area and allow the passage of vehicles whilst carriageway repairs are undertaken

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Clearway / no stopping

Name: St Mary’s Road

Location: at St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Mary’s Road)

07 July — 11 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Traffic signal maintenance works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Reversal of one-way

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Blackbridge Road

Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Blackbridge Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Os 64 Fairlee Road

Works description: To Lift The Exiating M/H In The C/W To Survey The Chamber Out Of Hours Working 19:00 – 00:00, Under 3 Way Lights, Nil Excavation, Agreed With Island Roads.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 09 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: Opposite No.24: Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 09 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: Outside No.26: Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 09 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: From Outside No.23 To Outside No.25: Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : From Farm Entrnace 414 To End Of Road, Ml 240372 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Noke Common 500m West Towards End Of Road, Ml 240376 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbou

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wootton : Mawneys : New Road-Wootton

Works description: Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Swanmore Road South Of Junction Ratcliffe Avenue Northbound Lane. : Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Asda Site, St. Georges Way, Newport,Iow

Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 12 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 61 St James Street

Works description: Newport – 372174 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth : Westhill Lane, Yarmouth / B105b / Handrail/Parapets/Safety Fences : Westhill Lane—Westhill Lane, Yarmouth

Works description: –

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 12 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Coleman’S Carpets (Number 12)

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 92 Fishbourne Lane Ryde

Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones Will Be Placed The Night Before.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Matalan,St.Georges Approach,Newport,Iow.

Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main For The Asda Site.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Downs View, Main Road, Wellow , Iow.

Works description: – Reconnect Water Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rossiters, Main Road, Wellow, Iow

Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Little Folly, Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle O Wight.

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 97 On Carter Avenue On Carter Avenue

Works description: Shanklin 391960 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chandler Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : R301, Whitepit Lane, Newport : White Pit Lane—Chandler Close-Newport

Works description: Trial Holes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Left Hand Side (Ml 240216) : Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240279) : Fairmount Drive-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Georges Way (Ml 230258) : Furrlongs-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 44 Lake Green Road Junction With Lake Common Road Sandown

Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones To Be Placed The Night Before.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240207) : Mayfield Drive-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240273) : School Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os Rosebank 66 Spencer Road Ryde

Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : O/S 64 : St Marys Road-Cowes – 17207

Works description: Ironworks. Parking Suspension

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 St. Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Renew Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Verge Off Staplers Road, Close To Junction With Long Lane

Works description: Trial Hole To Expose Base And Holding Down Bolts Of Existing Telecommunications Mast And Provide A Detail Report.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: oatsy40 under CC BY 2.0