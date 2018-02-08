Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD

Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: in carriageway at the junction of TRAFALGAR ROAD and CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU01

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 February — 19 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT: ML-210073. At roundabout with Wellington Rd.: Carisbrooke Road-Newport:; Jason Boulter

Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #10. NEWPOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017606

Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Adjacent bridleway b19 : Harding Shute-Brading

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017676

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: outside of 112 on PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA02

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220096 – outside no 24 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Task order detailed a treatment in 25mm Inlay. Outside no. 24 level of finished asphalt layer was laid high causing the kerb check to be lost and now surfacewater runs off the road towards the properties. Kerb will now have to be riased to provide a 25mm kerb check and appropriate adj to driveway NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017765

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640217 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017493

Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH WATERY LANE ON HARBORS LAKE LANE

Works description: SHANKLIN 384979 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ43MGF02

Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 February — 11 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240283 : Little London-Newport

Works description: Second phase of works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017730

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of SANDOWN AND SHANKLIN BRIDLEWAY 57 and NEWPORT ROAD on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 358126 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPD30UG02

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 436189 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 28 ML340448 : Arnold Road-Binstead

Works description: Adding a New Tactile Crossing ML340448 BINSTEAD – No Parking Cones

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017739

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.

Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ01

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From S/O 3 STATION ROAD to approx 36m South on HIGH STREET

Works description: VENTNOR – 7 – 435992 – Remedial Works Internal – Remedial reinstatement to clear Internal defect in Footway/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRF5WWY01

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017766

B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

08 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017633

Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke

Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ESPLANADE HOTEL (ML 440217) : Adj Column 12

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017738

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 1 Melville Street, Sandown

Works description: Skip licence -09/02-15/02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003711

Image: sjdunphy under CC BY 2.0