Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD
Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: in carriageway at the junction of TRAFALGAR ROAD and CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU01
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 February — 19 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT: ML-210073. At roundabout with Wellington Rd.: Carisbrooke Road-Newport:; Jason Boulter
Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #10. NEWPOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017606
Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Adjacent bridleway b19 : Harding Shute-Brading
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017676
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: outside of 112 on PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA02
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220096 – outside no 24 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Task order detailed a treatment in 25mm Inlay. Outside no. 24 level of finished asphalt layer was laid high causing the kerb check to be lost and now surfacewater runs off the road towards the properties. Kerb will now have to be riased to provide a 25mm kerb check and appropriate adj to driveway NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017765
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640217 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017493
Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH WATERY LANE ON HARBORS LAKE LANE
Works description: SHANKLIN 384979 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ43MGF02
Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 February — 11 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240283 : Little London-Newport
Works description: Second phase of works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017730
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: on the junction of SANDOWN AND SHANKLIN BRIDLEWAY 57 and NEWPORT ROAD on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN – 358126 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPD30UG02
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN – 436189 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01
Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 28 ML340448 : Arnold Road-Binstead
Works description: Adding a New Tactile Crossing ML340448 BINSTEAD – No Parking Cones
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017739
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.
Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ01
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: From S/O 3 STATION ROAD to approx 36m South on HIGH STREET
Works description: VENTNOR – 7 – 435992 – Remedial Works Internal – Remedial reinstatement to clear Internal defect in Footway/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRF5WWY01
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017766
B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
08 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth
Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017633
Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ESPLANADE HOTEL (ML 440217) : Adj Column 12
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017738
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 1 Melville Street, Sandown
Works description: Skip licence -09/02-15/02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003711
Thursday, 8th February, 2018 6:50am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g1O
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓