It’s a whopper! Latest casualty of Isle of ‘White’ blooper revealed

It’s happened before and it’ll no doubt happen again. An incoming corporation has trouble with the correct spelling of the Isle of Wight

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Burger King Blooper

Usually if we’re writing an article about the Isle of White at this time of year it’s because there’s been a wonderful snowfall that’s turned the Island white.

However, on this occasion the reason for bringing up the subject is down to yet another incoming corporation (remember ASDA’s bag blooper in the summer of 2017) making the mistake of referring to the Island as the Isle of White!

Have it your way
Travelodge, Premier Inn, Tesco and even the BBC have made the daft error of getting our name wrong before, now it’s the turn of new arrival, Burger King.

Jaymie Rigby shared this recent shot from his banking app showing payment to Burger King Newport.

Jaymie Rigby - Isle of Wight Burger King bloomer

We guess, at least, this branch is not mixed up with the Welsh one.

Sunday, 9th February, 2020 8:34pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nsm

Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Unexpected

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "It’s a whopper! Latest casualty of Isle of ‘White’ blooper revealed"

newest oldest most voted
richardshanklinite

Bit of a silly burger then!

Vote Up00Vote Down
9, February 2020 9:36 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*