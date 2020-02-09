It’s a whopper! Latest casualty of Isle of ‘White’ blooper revealed

Usually if we’re writing an article about the Isle of White at this time of year it’s because there’s been a wonderful snowfall that’s turned the Island white.

However, on this occasion the reason for bringing up the subject is down to yet another incoming corporation (remember ASDA’s bag blooper in the summer of 2017) making the mistake of referring to the Island as the Isle of White!

Have it your way

Travelodge, Premier Inn, Tesco and even the BBC have made the daft error of getting our name wrong before, now it’s the turn of new arrival, Burger King.

Jaymie Rigby shared this recent shot from his banking app showing payment to Burger King Newport.

We guess, at least, this branch is not mixed up with the Welsh one.