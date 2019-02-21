Landslips divert Isle of Wight coastal path walkers inland

Watch out for walkers if you are driving along the Military Road between IW Pearl and Grange Chine as landslips have resulted in the coastal path being redirected inland.

brighstone landslip map

Due to a number of landslips on the coast near Brighstone Holiday Camp, the coastal path has been redirected inland.

The Isle of Wight council say,

“Due to landslips behind the Brighstone Holiday Centre it is no longer safe to get along at this point.

“This means that the Public Footpath BS59 part of the coastal path has been closed.

“To bypass this point, the route will need to be roadside verge between Isle of Wight Pearl and Grange Chine.”

If you are driving along that section of the Military Road, be aware you may come across walkers along the roadside verge.

Thursday, 21st February, 2019

