Learn something you didn’t know about remarkable people on the Isle of Wight

Later this week sees the start of a fascinating series of talks at Quay Arts in Newport.

They form part of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes project, which shines a light on those who have achieved innovative, life-changing or awe-inspiring things whilst on the Island.

Something for everyone

Over the next eleven weeks you can hear from experts in their fields who’ll be presenting informative and illuminating talks about some of the remarkable people who have done remarkable things on the Island.

There’s something for everyone, from dinosaur bone hunters to tech-heads, from aristocrats to the Annals of the Poor. Learn more about the fascinating lives of the Hidden Heroes from those with a passion for their subject.

Book your tickets

All the talks take place at Quay Arts Centre in Newport starting at 7.30pm, with tickets just £5.

The bar will be open for soft, alcoholic and hot drinks.

Major exhibition

A major exhibition on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes is planned for Quay Arts between 10th February and 24th March.

The exhibition will include some previously unseen items from the council’s Heritage collection, as well as original artworks created by Isle of Wight artists in response to the project. It’s going to be great!

All are welcome to the launch of the exhibition on 10th February between 2-4pm.

Image: © Historic Images

