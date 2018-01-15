Learn something you didn’t know about remarkable people on the Isle of Wight

Later this week sees the start of a fascinating series of talks at Quay Arts in Newport.
They form part of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes project, which shines a light on those who have achieved innovative, life-changing or awe-inspiring things whilst on the Island.
Something for everyone
Over the next eleven weeks you can hear from experts in their fields who’ll be presenting informative and illuminating talks about some of the remarkable people who have done remarkable things on the Island.
There’s something for everyone, from dinosaur bone hunters to tech-heads, from aristocrats to the Annals of the Poor. Learn more about the fascinating lives of the Hidden Heroes from those with a passion for their subject.
Book your tickets
All the talks take place at Quay Arts Centre in Newport starting at 7.30pm, with tickets just £5.
- 17th January – Dinosaur Isle Curator, Martin Munt, on Dinosaur bone hunter, Rev William Fox
- 22nd January – Our very own Hidden Hero, Andy Stanford Clark with Innovation begins at home
- 31st January – Manager of IWC Heritage Service, Richard Smout, on the stories of Jane Squibb and Elizabeth Wallbridge from Annals of the Poor
- 14th February – Historian, John Medland, on last owner of the Isle of Wight, Isabella De Fortibus
- 21st February – Author, Jan Toms, on aristocrat and resident of Totland who dedicated her last 30 years to donkeys and horses, Pauline Cranstoun
- 1st March – Rosemary Joy on Rev Charles Paterson, kept a log of work that might otherwise have gone largely unnoticed
- 8th March – Local historian, Brian Greening, on inventor, John Dennett
- 14th March – Mei Trow on Christopher Rhodes & Captain George Brigstocke
- 28th March – Hidden Heroes panel discussion – the historians reconvene to discuss and debate the hidden heroes of the Isle of Wight past and present.
The bar will be open for soft, alcoholic and hot drinks.
Major exhibition
A major exhibition on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes is planned for Quay Arts between 10th February and 24th March.
The exhibition will include some previously unseen items from the council’s Heritage collection, as well as original artworks created by Isle of Wight artists in response to the project. It’s going to be great!
All are welcome to the launch of the exhibition on 10th February between 2-4pm.
Find out more about Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes by visiting the Website.
