Met Office weather warning for winds of up to 80mph

Winds of up to 80mph could hit the Isle of Wight later this week. Expect disruption to cross-Solent travel.

windy deck chairs by photoverulam

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for strong winds later this week.

Valid between 21:00 Wednesday and 13:00 Thursday it reads:

During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80 mph in places.

The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon.

Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations. There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.

In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Expect disruption to cross-Solent transport as well as possible trees down across the Island.

