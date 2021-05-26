Newly-elected IWC councillor Richard Quigley won’t be at this evening’s first full council meeting. He tells us why

As councillors from all corners of the Isle of Wight assemble at Medina Leisure centre tonight for the first meeting since the election, there is one councillor who won’t be there.
News OnTheWight has been speaking to the Labour councillor for Cowes North, Richard Quigley, to find out why.
Quigley: Long-term family illness
Cllr Quigley told News OnTheWight that he was not able to attend the meeting as he “can’t be there for family reasons – dealing with a long-term family illness”.
He did say that had he been able to attend, he would be voting in favour of a non-Conservative leader, because “the public voted the Tories out”.
Cllr Quigley has not been involved in behind the scenes meetings to form an alliance. He told News OnTheWight he won’t vote with the Conservatives, adding,
“The last thing I want is the Tories in power, but I don’t want to be part of a coalition.”
Remote access or proxy vote?
Asked if Cllr Quigley had explored a proxy vote, he said he’d been through all sorts of ways with Isle of Wight council CEO, John Metcalfe, but hasn’t been able to find a way.
“I thought I’d be able to login remotely.”
Quigley: Working for my ward and the Island
Cllr Quigley told News OnTheWight,
“I know exactly what I’m working for over the next four years – my ward and the Island – and those values are very clear in our manifesto.”
Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 4:14pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2osl
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓