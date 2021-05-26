Newly-elected IWC councillor Richard Quigley won’t be at this evening’s first full council meeting. He tells us why

As councillors from all corners of the Isle of Wight assemble at Medina Leisure centre tonight for the first meeting since the election, there is one councillor who won’t be there.

News OnTheWight has been speaking to the Labour councillor for Cowes North, Richard Quigley, to find out why.

Quigley: Long-term family illness

Cllr Quigley told News OnTheWight that he was not able to attend the meeting as he “can’t be there for family reasons – dealing with a long-term family illness”.

He did say that had he been able to attend, he would be voting in favour of a non-Conservative leader, because “the public voted the Tories out”.

Cllr Quigley has not been involved in behind the scenes meetings to form an alliance. He told News OnTheWight he won’t vote with the Conservatives, adding,

“The last thing I want is the Tories in power, but I don’t want to be part of a coalition.”

Remote access or proxy vote?

Asked if Cllr Quigley had explored a proxy vote, he said he’d been through all sorts of ways with Isle of Wight council CEO, John Metcalfe, but hasn’t been able to find a way.

“I thought I’d be able to login remotely.”

Quigley: Working for my ward and the Island

Cllr Quigley told News OnTheWight,