Newly-elected IWC councillor Richard Quigley won’t be at this evening’s first full council meeting. He tells us why

News OnTheWight spoke to Cllr Quigley to find out why he won’t be able to attend and how he’d have voted if he could have been there

Richard Quigley in Cowes

As councillors from all corners of the Isle of Wight assemble at Medina Leisure centre tonight for the first meeting since the election, there is one councillor who won’t be there.

News OnTheWight has been speaking to the Labour councillor for Cowes North, Richard Quigley, to find out why.

Quigley: Long-term family illness
Cllr Quigley told News OnTheWight that he was not able to attend the meeting as he “can’t be there for family reasons – dealing with a long-term family illness”.

He did say that had he been able to attend, he would be voting in favour of a non-Conservative leader, because “the public voted the Tories out”.

Cllr Quigley has not been involved in behind the scenes meetings to form an alliance. He told News OnTheWight he won’t vote with the Conservatives, adding,

“The last thing I want is the Tories in power, but I don’t want to be part of a coalition.”

Remote access or proxy vote?
Asked if Cllr Quigley had explored a proxy vote, he said he’d been through all sorts of ways with Isle of Wight council CEO, John Metcalfe, but hasn’t been able to find a way.

“I thought I’d be able to login remotely.”

Quigley: Working for my ward and the Island
Cllr Quigley told News OnTheWight,

“I know exactly what I’m working for over the next four years – my ward and the Island – and those values are very clear in our manifesto.”

Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 4:14pm

By

Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

2 Comments on "Newly-elected IWC councillor Richard Quigley won’t be at this evening’s first full council meeting. He tells us why"

sillybilly
I think that this is the sort of excuse it’s hard to oppose but fact is he has just been elected and missing first important meeting. Don’t moan about the outcome then if you didn’t get there to vote. Couldn’t he make alternative arrangements for a couple of hours or so? Don’t blame the Tories if they ‘win’ by one vote when one of the other councillors… Read more »
26, May 2021 4:58 pm
middling

So the Tories now only need one councillor to betray their voters and gift control of the council to them.

Only hope is that there’s some decent Tory (oxymoron though that usually is) councillors out there that will see how damaging Tory control of the council has been and will side in favour of a broad coalition.

26, May 2021 4:29 pm
