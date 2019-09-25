Magical Day on Brading Down at the Brading Faerie Festival and Wood Fair

Local environmental charity Gift to Nature created quite the fairy gathering earlier this month as it held the Brading Faerie Festival and Wood Fair.

It was a sight to behold as hundreds congregated, in costume, for the annual fundraiser.

Click on images to see larger versions

Sarah Hailes and Holly Burton

Set in the pretty wooded, ex-chalk pit known as Bulleys, deep in Brading Down, The Faerie Festival and Wood Fair saw people from all walks of life come together to enjoy nature and enter into magical spirit of the day by dressing as all manner of faerie folk, complete with miniature unicorns.

Teeny tiny faerie © Tina Goode

Holly Burton © Tina Goode

Kayleigh Beckett and Natalie Louise De Gruchy

Much merriment was had by all, as the revellers enjoyed some of the lsland’s finest folk musicians, enjoyed scrumptious food and relaxed in the last of the glorious summer sunshine.

Cheese and ham toastie © Matthew Chatfield

Petting a unicorn © Tina Goode

Biss: Grateful for all the support

Chief Executive of the charity, Graham Biss was delighted with the turnout,

“It’s a privilege to be able to create wonderful memories for people on the sites our team work so hard to maintain. “Events like these really help people engage with the local countryside and value these important public assets. “We are lucky to have so many volunteers to help us put on fun activities like the Faerie Festival and Wood Fair and are grateful for all the support, from local businesses and the extremely talented artists and musicians.”

Petting the unicorns © Matthew Chatfield

Kaitlyn Scriver With Brother Angus Scriver © Tina Goode

Look out for next event

Gift to Nature will be holding their next event in Spring 2020, showcasing the planned improvements at Golden Hill County Park.

For more information about getting involved with with that or any other Gift to Nature project, visit the Website or call 01983 296 244.

Report shared by Vanessa Langley. Ed

Images: © Tina Goode, Tim Judd, Derek Bampton and Matthew Chatfield