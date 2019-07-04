Medina Community Choir presents Gospel Gold

Wendy shares details of Medina Community Choir’s latest adventures. Ed

Ahead of its French tour this summer, Medina Community Choir is performing three concerts on the Isle of Wight during July.

The choir’s founder and director, Hannah Brear says,

“Members have often said that it’s a shame the people on the Island don’t get to hear our gospel repertoire – every two years we take it on tour to French audiences and perform other music here. So this year we’re doing a mini-tour right here on the Island so families, friends and fans of the choir can hear this exciting, passionate and uplifting music before we take it over the channel. “We will be treating you to all the Gospel classics like O Happy Day and Amazing Grace as well as more modern, contemporary pieces like Leona Lewis’s Footprints in the Sand and faith-inspired pieces from The Lion King like Circle of Life and Shadowlands. “Performing at the Carnegie Hall back in March this year was an epic experience and we are so excited about our fifth tour to France, but there’s nothing like performing to a home crowd of family, friends, loved ones and people who have been supporting the choir for over 12 years.”

Where and when

The Gospel Gold concerts, all starting at 7.30pm, are at St Saviour’s Church, Totland on Saturday 13th July; St Mary’s Church, Cowes on Friday 19th July; and Cowes Baptist Church on Saturday 20th July.

Tickets are £5 on the door, or in advance by phoning 07854 527462.

Background

The acclaimed choir was originally formed in 2006 for the then Medina High School community and has since evolved into a whole-Island choir of more than 100 members, performing a diverse range of music, and appearing with artists including Fatboy Slim, Russell Watson, and Blake.

For more information, see the choir’s website.