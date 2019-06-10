More resurfacing works for Forest Road

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Two sections of a busy main road linking Newport to the West Wight are to be upgraded next month.

Works to resurface parts of Forest Road will be carried out in overnight shifts to reduce disruption to road users.

Two phases

The first section to be upgraded is between the Whitehouse Road/Betty Haunt Lane junction and a point 750m west, near Trumor Feeds. Work will be carried out over two nights from Monday 1 July.

Work to upgrade a second section of Forest Road, between the main Parkhurst Forest Car Park entrance and Poleclose Lane (just east of the new waste recovery plant), will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday 3 July and last for six nights.

Night shifts

For both schemes work is due to take place between 7.30pm and 6am, although exact start and finish times may vary. The road will be closed to traffic and diversions put in place during these times.

Residents living nearby have been written to in advance of the works with information and guidance on accessing their properties during the works.

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager said:

“This is a very busy route and we hope to keep disruption to a minimum by carrying out the works overnight. Once these works are complete it will mean almost the entire route between Newport and Yarmouth will have been upgraded. We would like to thank people in advance for their co-operation and understanding while we carry out the work.”

The scheme is part of the Island’s Highway Improvement Programme which is financed in the main through a grant of £477 million awarded by the Department for Transport.