Gordon raises over £1,500 for children and young people with cancer

Liz Blunt shares this latest news on behalf of CLIC Sargent. Ed

Gordon Day, a Baker from Newport Morrisons took part in a 14km off road run and cycle Duathlon for CLIC Sargent and raised £1,562.

Gordon chose to support CLIC Sargent as he knew about the charity from many years ago when one of his friends’ son was supported by the charity and also, CLIC Sargent is supported at his workplace in Morrisons.

Last year, CLIC Sargent supported 209 children and young people with cancer from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Grateful to supporters

Gordon said:

“I am really grateful to my family, friends and colleagues for sponsoring me the fantastic total of £781, which the Morrisons Foundation will match fund. I really enjoyed taking part in the Duathlon with the team from Warrior Fitness Academy and Isle Be Fit Gym in Newport. Our team of six all stuck together from start to finish and we all really loved the challenge.”

He went on to say,

“It was great to find out that the money could pay for three families from the Island to stay over two weeks each in the CLIC Sargent ‘Home from Home’, Jean’s House in Southampton, which is close by to Southampton General Hospital, where the majority of Island young cancer patients are treated.”

Blunt: A huge thank you

Liz Blunt, local Fundraising Engagement Manager from CLIC Sargent said:

“It’s really impressive that Gordon organised his fundraising just ten days before the event and managed to raise so much money for children and young people with cancer. A huge thank you to Gordon for his fantastic fundraising and the Morrisons Foundation for match funding what has been raised by Gordon. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Newport and Lake Morrisons staff with special thanks to Leah and Carrie, the Community Champions for their support since 2017.”

Partnership being extended

She went on to say,

“We are very excited about the recent news that Morrisons is extending its partnership with us by an extra year until 2021. “The extra money will fund a new CLIC Sargent Home from home near the Christie Hospital in Manchester, which will be a national centre for specialist childhood cancer treatments such as Proton Beam Therapy, CAR-T Treatment and Genome Sequencing.”

If you are interested in organising fundraising like Gordon, for CLIC Sargent, please contact Liz Blunt on 07944 696 858 or Liz.Blunt@clicsargent.org.uk