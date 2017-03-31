MP calls for debate about specific offence for attackers of police and prison officers

During ‘Business of the House’ debate yesterday in Parliament, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner asked for a debate on “introducing a specific offence to deal with those who attack the people who protect us”.

He referred to the attack on PC Keith Palmer, but also Isle of Wight prison officer, Nick Medlin, who lost his life after being assaulted during a night out with his family on Christmas Eve last year.

Mr Turner said,

“My constituent, prison officer Nick Medlin, died in the early hours of Christmas morning after a vicious attack, and PC Keith Palmer lost his life while doing his job here in Parliament last week. The trial of the man charged with the manslaughter of Nick Medlin starts on 26 June. “May we have a debate on introducing a specific offence to deal with those who attack the people who protect us?”

David Lidington, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons replied,

“While I express my utter condolences to the family of the prison officer who lost his life on the Isle of Wight, my hon. Friend will understand that I cannot comment on a matter that is to be the subject of a criminal trial. The courts already have powers to impose an additional sentence on grounds of aggravation if an attack has been upon a police officer.”

Petition

The sister of Isle of Wight prison officer Nick Medlin, launched a petition in January calling for assaults on HM Prison Officers to be made a specific criminal offence.

The petition has now attracted 10,152 signatures.

At 10,000 signatures, government will respond to the petition. At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

It runs until 23rd July 2017.