New £5,000 small business grants to adapt businesses following Coronavirus pandemic

Communities that depend on tourism will receive a major boost from a new £10 million ‘Kick-starting Tourism Package’, the Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government Simon Clarke MP has today (Friday 3rd July) announced.

Speaking at the Local Government Association’s annual conference, Minister Clarke confirmed the new funding will be distributed to communities immediately to kick start tourism in time for the summer as part of the Government’s drive to boost the recovery of the economy.

Grants of up to £5,000

The £10m Kick-starting Tourism Package, will give small businesses in tourist destinations grants of up to £5,000 to help them adapt their businesses following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses can use the funding to pay for specialist professional advice such as HR, legal or financial expertise, to adopt new technology and online systems or to purchase new equipment. 100 per cent of the money will come from Government with no obligation for businesses to contribute financially.

Clarke: Kick-starting domestic tourism will be key to economic recovery

Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, Simon Clarke MP, said:

“When the Prime Minister announced the New Deal, he made it clear that the Government is determined to change the country for the better, uniting and levelling up our regions.



“Kick-starting domestic tourism will be key to our economic recovery and that is why I am delighted to announce £10 million in new funding for small businesses in tourist destinations, bringing jobs, investment, and financial support to the communities who need it the most.”

Ensuring tourist hot-spots are open for business this summer

Many areas across the country have experienced a significant fall in tourist and visitor numbers in recent months. The initiative will help ensure that tourist hot-spots are firmly open for business this summer.

In his speech at the Local Government Association Conference, the Minister also paid tribute to local leaders and frontline workers for their “tireless efforts” in responding to and tackling Coronavirus. He also confirmed the Government would publish its Devolution White Paper this autumn.

Huddleston: Vital that we help the sector bounce back

Tourism Minister, Nigel Huddleston, said:

“Our tourism sector is hugely important – creating jobs, supporting businesses and driving local economies in villages, towns and cities across the country. It is vital that we help the sector bounce back and give it the platform to recover when it reopens from tomorrow. “This fund will help many small businesses in tourism destinations and with the infrastructure investment brought forward will provide a further boost for jobs and growth.”

European Regional Development Fund

Today’s funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) builds on the success of the Government’s £32m ERDF investments in tourism-boosting projects across the country that are providing benefits in local areas now.

Live projects include £1 million to support coastal improvements in Cornwall and £4.2 million to help the Lake District meet its low carbon ambitions.

Minister Clarke has also confirmed that over £50 million ERDF funding for shovel-ready infrastructure projects will now be accelerated and distributed later in the summer and autumn. The funding is for projects already in development which will boost local economies and visitor numbers, create jobs and promote investment.

