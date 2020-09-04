New rules for private car parks ‘a victory for millions of motorists’, says Minister

The proposed introduction of new rules for private car parks designed to eliminate unfair parking tickets has been welcomed by MP Bob Seely.

A new statutory Parking Code of Practice – introduced by the Government – proposes a maximum cap for parking fines, a 10-minute grace period before a late fine can be issued and a requirement for parking firms to clearly display pricing and terms and conditions.

The proposals also include a mandatory single Appeals Service and Appeals Charter for motorists to turn to if they are unfairly fined.

Appeals process

The Government said under options set out in the Appeals Charter, motorists could be able to appeal their fine and see it reduced to a maximum of £20, or cancelled entirely if:

they have a mitigating reason for overstaying their parking ticket such as their vehicle breaking down

they have made a genuine innocent error, like keying in a digit in their number plate incorrectly

they have a valid ticket, permit or Blue Badge but failed to display it correctly.

The consultations also propose:

A new increased fine of up to £120 for drivers who wrongly park in disabled bays or ambulance bays

A compulsory 5-minute cooling-off period in which a motorist can consider the terms and conditions and change their mind about parking

A crackdown on parking firms using aggressive or pseudo-legal language to intimidate motorists into paying fines.

Jenrick: A victory for the millions of motorists

Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, said:

“These new measures are a victory for the millions of motorists across the country. “They will put a stop once and for all to rogue parking firms using aggressive tactics and handing out unfair parking tickets with no right to appeal, while also boosting our high streets by making it easier for people to park near their local shops without being unfairly fined.”

Seely: A much fairer system of fines and appeals

Mr Seely said:

“I welcome these new proposals which introduce a much fairer system of fines and appeals. “I know from the cases I have dealt with over the years that some of these companies can be very intimidating and people who make genuine errors can be left feeling scared and helpless. “These new rules will protect people from being unfairly fined or mistreated.”

The Government said rogue firms which break the Code could be barred from requesting Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data, making them unable to pursue motorists for their charges through the post.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Image: kworth30 under CC BY 2.0