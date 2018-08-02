Newtown Nature: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We love the National Trust Nature Reserve at Newtown, so images of this idyllic setting added to our Flickr pool always catch the eye.

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The nature reserve at Newtown Creek is one of our all time favourite places, so we’re always drawn to shots of this idyllic location when they’re added to the pool.

This one by Les Lockhart hits the spot this week. We love the colours and composition, so have made it our Picture of the Week.

Click on the image to see it in its full glory
Newtown Creek by Les Lockhart

There is always lots going on at the National Trust reserve, so check out Events OnTheWight to see what’s coming up.

Be sure to check out Les’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Les Lockhart

Thursday, 2nd August, 2018 2:03pm

