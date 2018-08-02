Newtown Nature: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The nature reserve at Newtown Creek is one of our all time favourite places, so we’re always drawn to shots of this idyllic location when they’re added to the pool.

This one by Les Lockhart hits the spot this week. We love the colours and composition, so have made it our Picture of the Week.

There is always lots going on at the National Trust reserve, so check out Events OnTheWight to see what’s coming up.

Image: © Les Lockhart

