A new beginning for Ryde Harbour as town council take on ownership

Two years on, countless meetings and negotiations, a fully-fledged and costed business case and with a determination supported by the wider community, Ryde Town Council (RTC) have finally taken on ownership of Ryde Harbour from the Isle of Wight Council (IWC).

Arrangement rubber stamped

Following the IWC Corporate Scrutiny meeting on Tuesday 9th March which agreed with the transfer of ownership of Ryde Harbour to RTC, the IWC Cabinet met on Thursday last week to finally rubber stamp the arrangement and to formally agree to pass over the ownership of Ryde Harbour to Ryde Town Council.

The ownership of the Harbour comes as a Freehold arrangement and is accompanied by two plots of land adjoining the Harbour on a Leasehold basis with some Lease details to be agreed. The land is to be used to provide improved facilities for the Harbour and a new Harbour Master’s office.

Investment in the Harbour

Ryde Town Council have a business case to invest substantially in the harbour over the next three years and to improve the services and harbour offer to berth holders and visitors alike.

Capital dredging of the harbour is planned, dependent on licences in place and within permissions to dredge as the Harbour lies in a SSSI (site of special scientific interest) and has some restrictions on sand removal.

Jordan: It’s been worth all the work involved

Speaking after the meeting Cllr Phil Jordan who has led on negotiations for two years said,

“I’m really pleased with the outcome and it has been worth all the work involved by myself and staff at RTC to bring this matter to a successful conclusion. “I thank the IWC and the incredible staff at RTC who have worked positively to deliver this fantastic arrangement for the town and community and to help us breathe new life into an important asset for Ryde.”

Previous sale plans

The harbour was originally planned to be sold to a marine company and was scheduled for Cabinet approval two years ago when Cllr Michael Lilley called in the matter to be reviewed at a corporate scrutiny meeting.

The IWC subsequently withdrew the plans to dispose of the harbour into private ownership and Ryde Town Council then approached the IWC with an offer to take the harbour over freehold.

Lilley: Jordan and staff have worked tirelessly for this community

Cllr Lilley, Mayor of Ryde recalls,

“This is an historic event for Ryde. Having originally prevented the harbour from going from public ownership by me calling the matter in through a scrutiny meeting, RTC were then able to step up as potential buyers and negotiate with the IWC. “There are many people to thank, but I make note that especially Cllr Phil Jordan and RTC staff have worked tirelessly for this community and brought home a fantastic opportunity for the Harbour and for Ryde which will benefit our town for generations to come.”

Licence to Operate

The harbour comes with two parcels of land that will have to be valued independently with shared costs of the valuation and the arrangement must pass through legal transfer of ownership as soon as is possible.

RTC have asked the IWC for a ‘Licence to Operate’ the harbour with immediate effect and whilst legal documents are agreed and exchanged.

Jordan: A new beginning for the Harbour in Ryde

Cllr Jordan added,

“This is a new beginning for the Harbour in Ryde and I’m very excited about our plans to make it a viable and attractive asset to our Town. “RTC have evolved into a can do, proactive council, delivering great services for our community and this is just one small part of our Covid recovery plans for Ryde. Restrictions permitting, look out for some fantastic events in and around the Harbour later this year”.

News shared by Phil on behalf of Ryde Town Council. Ed

Image: © with kind permission of Les Lockhart