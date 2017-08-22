Ofsted find Isle of Wight pre-school ‘Good’ in latest inspection

Ofsted have today (Tuesday) published the latest inspection report for Seashells Early Years Centre in East Cowes.

Staff and parents will be glowing from the report which finds the pre-school ‘Good’ in all areas of provision.

Highlights

The inspector highlighted in their report why they rated the centre ‘Good’:

Children are motivated to learn and persevere in activities well. They are developing many skills that will help them progress to the next stage of their development and school.

Staff plan effectively to meet children’s interests and to offer challenge in their learning. Staff work well with parents to establish what children already know and can do when they start at the setting.

Children enjoy their time at the setting and make good progress. A wide range of high quality resources is available, which helps promote children’s choice and independence.

Funding has been used very well to improve outcomes for children. For example, extra staff have been recruited to allow for cover when small-group sessions on language development take place.

Arrangements for the performance management of staff are robust. Staff have many opportunities to attend training, which benefits children extremely well.

Improvements that can be made

In order to achieve an ‘Outstanding’ rating the school can make further improvements:

Systems for self-evaluation do not include the views of parents, children and staff to help drive improvement even further.

Sometimes, opportunities are missed to help children learn as well as possible about good hygiene practices.

The report

Read the report in full for further detail.







Seashells Ofsted EY464518 2 (PDF)



Seashells Ofsted EY464518 2 (Text)



