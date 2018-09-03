The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received over 30 calls (the first at 10.53am) on Sunday morning with reports of a fire at a Sandown Hotel.

Emergency crews from across the Island rushed to the fire at Tarvic 2 Hotel on Culver Parade, with support from mainland fire and ambulance service crews.

Over 50 firefighters

At one point there were around 50 firefighters on the scene and some crews were still on the site of the fire well into the evening.

Many reported the acrid smell of the fire and residents in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Spread to neighbouring hotel

The fire is reported to have begun in the ground floor space between the Tarvic 2 Hotel and the neighbouring St Moritz Hotel, to which it also rapidly spread.

Firefighters worked hard to fight the fire and reportedly rescued much of the hotel residents’ luggage.

All staff and customers at the hotels were accounted for and the Fire Service report that no-one was hurt.

Road closures

This morning (Monday) some surrounding roads have been closed.

They include Crescent Road and Culver Parade (from its junction with Avenue Road to its junction with Fort Street).

The diversion will affect Avenue Road, Fort Street, Culver Parade.

Community spirit

Several appeals for clothes, toiletries etc for those who had been staying at the hotel and may have lost their belonging in the fire were launched on Facebook, with nearby hotels offering space for those evacuated.

In addition, many local businesses such as cafes, hotels and the pub all provided refreshments and offered their amenities for the emergency services.

Investigation

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Two appliances from Newport Fire Station, including the aerial appliance, have returned to the scene this morning (Monday) to carry out site checks. “A full investigation into the incident will be carried out, with a fire investigation team due to arrive on site this morning.”

Our thoughts are with those affected.

