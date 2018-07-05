Planning permission sought for 40 dwellings in Wootton

Residents have until 27th July to share their views on the application for outline planning permission for 40 dwellings in Wootton.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

wootton planning app

A planning application for 40 dwellings in Wootton has been lodged with the Isle of Wight council.

The proposed development at Palmers Farm, Brocks Copse Road is open for public comments until 27th July 2018.

The applicant is seeking outline planning permission, with reserved matters to follow should this application be approved.

Full details about the application can be found on the iWight Planning Website.

Image: © BCM Architecture

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 5th July, 2018 7:24pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l6d

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning, Wootton

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*