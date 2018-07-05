Planning permission sought for 40 dwellings in Wootton

A planning application for 40 dwellings in Wootton has been lodged with the Isle of Wight council.
The proposed development at Palmers Farm, Brocks Copse Road is open for public comments until 27th July 2018.
The applicant is seeking outline planning permission, with reserved matters to follow should this application be approved.
Full details about the application can be found on the iWight Planning Website.
Image: © BCM Architecture
By Sally Perry
