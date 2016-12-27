Police appeal following Shanklin stabbing

Just a few hours before a man died in Ventnor after being assaulted, Police say they were called to a report that a man had been assaulted in Shanklin.

Police were called at 7.26pm on Christmas Eve (Saturday, 24th December) to a house in the Victoria Avenue area of Shanklin.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Police say his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Man arrested

A 30-year-old man from Newport who was arrested in suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent has been bailed until 28 March 2017, pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting 44160484382.

Our thoughts are with the family of the injured man – we hope he pulls through.

