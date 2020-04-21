Police appeal for witnesses after second night of fire at car parks

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was set at a National Trust car park on the Isle of Wight yesterday (20th April).

Officers believe a fire was set to two hay bales at the entrance to Compton Farm at around 11pm last night. Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Fire at Compton Bay car park

This comes after a number of hay bales were set alight at Compton Bay car park on Sunday night between 9pm and 9.45pm.

Officers investigating are keen to speak to anyone who might have information that could help us.

Get in touch

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area? Do you have any information that might assist in our investigation?

Anyone with information can phone 101, quoting 44200139914.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: © Friends of Freshwater Fire Station