Red Funnel’s new freight ferry arrives

Lisa shares this latest news on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Red Kestrel, the newest addition to Red Funnel’s fleet, arrived at her new home in Southampton last week.

The new freight-only Ro-Ro (roll on-roll off) vessel, sailed away from Cammell Laird’s famous River Mersey shipyard two weeks ago, following 14-months in development. Her arrival into the Solent was assisted by tug, Willpower, giving her crew a well-deserved rest following successful sea trails, and guaranteeing Red Kestrel’s safe, on-time arrival.

CEO: An exciting time for everyone at Red Funnel

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said,

“We are all very excited to have welcomed Red Kestrel to her new home in Southampton ahead of her official naming ceremony this week. “The addition of a new ship is always an exciting time for everyone at Red Funnel. We’re thrilled that not only will Red Kestrel increase our total capacity but will be Red Funnel’s first dedicated Ro-Ro freight ship since the company’s inception almost 160 years ago.”

Enters service next month

Red Kestrel will operate between Southampton and the Isle of Wight and will officially enter service in May.

As a freight vessel, she is limited to 12 passengers and constructed specifically to provide additional year-round freight capacity for Red Funnel’s Southampton to East Cowes route, which currently handles 53 per cent of all freight movements across the Solent.

Red Kestrel arriving in Southampton by Alex Anderson, Maritime Filming UK

Minimising environmental footprint

At 74m in length, she will provide 265 lane metres of Ro-Ro freight capacity. To minimise the environmental footprint, the hull shape has been designed specifically to reduce wash and a propulsion package has been selected to make her highly fuel efficient, whilst meeting the latest Tier III emission regulations.

The use of proven azimuth thrusters supplied by Rolls Royce will also make the ship very manoeuvrable. Red Kestrel will use the same berths as Red Funnel’s existing Raptor class ro-pax vehicle ferries in Southampton and East Cowes